When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, March 9.

What happened: The population in the Elizabethtown area will continue to grow over the next decade, but because of declining birth rates and an aging citizenry, student enrollment in the school district will actually decrease, the board was informed through a commissioned report on future enrollment numbers, which are being considered in an upcoming decision about potential school closures and consolidations.

Quotable: “While this community has grown, and this is a fairly common trend around the country, there actually has been a decline overall in the enrollment of Elizabethtown Area School District,” said Zach Worthen, a solutions engineer with DecisionInsite. “A slowdown in growth rates in the overall community means that despite this slight increase in the community of the Elizabethtown area, the student population is actually going to decline over the coming decade,” he added. n District trend: The decrease comes from smaller first-grade cohorts replacing the outgoing 12th-grade cohorts, which is expected to lead to 228 fewer students by 2030, according to one scenario; another projection predicted 500 fewer students.

COVID-19 update: Assistant Superintendent Daniel Serfass told the board about the return of more students to full-time in-person education. He reported that 55 EASD Online students in kindergarten through sixth grade were to return on March 15. Also, 168 high school and 197 middle school students have been invited to return from either the hybrid schedule or EASD Online over the next several weeks. In her remarks, Superintendent Michele Balliet announced the district is no longer sending daily email and text messages. Instead, the district will communicate only when a school is near or at a level that requires closing. The COVID-19 dashboard on the district website will continue to be updated daily.

Sports: With the start of the spring sports season, the district has released guidelines for spectators at athletic events. Guests are still required to wear face coverings on campus. The guidelines can be found on the district website.