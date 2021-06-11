When: School board meeting, June 1.

What happened: A few days remain for the public to offer input on the possible closing of Mill Road and Rheems elementary schools. This can be done on the district’s website, www.etownschools.org, through ThoughtExchange, an online discussion management tool used to gather community feedback. ThoughtExchange closes at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, school officials said.

Quotable: “What makes this so different than a traditional survey is that it gives us the capability to really let everyone sort of advocate for what’s important to them,” Brian Lownsbery, director of technology, told the board.

Next steps: The board will get a report on ThoughtExchange results June 15, but the possible closure/consolidation issue will be discussed at a June 29 public forum starting at 5 p.m. The decision on whether to consolidate is months away, as the board has until October to decide whether to consider a possible school closure, which would require a public hearing in November. A final vote would take place in February.

Why it’s important: The board will address at its June 15 meeting the administration’s recommendation to close the two smaller elementary schools and consolidate kindergarten through second grades into East High Street and Bainbridge elementary schools. For the upcoming school year, sixth grade is moving from Bear Creek School to a newly renovated space at the middle school; third grade is moving to Bear Creek School. That leaves kindergarten through second grades at the primary buildings, along with empty classrooms.

Background: In January the board resumed discussions about the district’s long-range outlook for building renovations and consolidation. While initial conversations began in 2014, over the past six months the board has reviewed presentations on debt service and financial considerations, short- and long-term budgeting, enrollment projections and building capacities.

Other business: Board members were also asked by high school Principal Maura Hobson to approve four courses with low enrollments for the 2021-22 school year. These courses include Advanced Placement physics 2, which was a topic at the May 25 meeting. Hobson told the board that because some online classes are being eliminated, AP physics 2 now fits into the teacher’s schedule and can be offered for the six students requesting it. Other courses that have low enrollment but can fit into teachers’ schedules are AP computer science, with 10 students; AP biology, with nine students; and building trades, with seven students. The board will be asked to approve these classes at the June 15 meeting.

Budget: The board plans to approve a final budget of $68.77 million for the 2021-22 school year, including a 2.9% increase in property taxes. There also will be a resolution for the homestead/farmstead real estate tax reduction. The district will receive $598,536, largely from state gambling revenues, to be used for a tax reduction of $83.30 for each of the 7,185 homestead/farmstead properties in the district.

Also: The board will review proposed policies on sexual harassment affecting students, the discipline of students convicted/adjudicated of sexual assault and dating violence. A policy on school visitors will be up for final approval.