When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Nov. 24.

What happened: Students in the Elizabethtown Area School District will continue being taught both in person and online through the end of the school year, the board affirmed at its meeting.

Background: Since the school year started in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, students at the district’s four elementary schools and Bear Creek School (grades four through six) attend school in person five days a week with health and safety mandates in place, including the wearing of face coverings and physical distancing. Students at the high school and middle school take part in both in-person and online learning in what’s called a hybrid model. Some students in all grade levels have opted for full-time virtual learning through either the EASD Online program or the Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions. Others attend outside cyber-charter schools.

Also: The board agreed to the signing of letter of attestation ensuring implementation of mitigation efforts. The state is recommending only remote instruction in counties that show substantial coronavirus transmission rates for two or more consecutive weeks; Lancaster County falls within that category. However, the state departments of health and education requires the form if a district continues to provide in-person learning in such a county.

Potential building changes: During the Nov. 24 meeting, half a dozen parents addressed the Elizabethtown school board, speaking via Zoom. Two asked that the planned transition of third-graders to Bear Creek School and sixth-graders from Bear Creek to the middle school next year be delayed by a year. The middle school is being renovated now to accommodate sixth-graders. Three others spoke against the possible closing of Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools. Before the pandemic, the board and administration were discussing the possibility of closing those buildings as part of a potential consolidation that would leave just two elementary schools: East High and Bainbridge. Prior to that, a $14 million renovation to Rheems was slated to begin next June.

What’s next: In her remarks, Superintendent Michele Balliet said more information on the transition will be presented at the Dec. 1 board meeting.

n Resignation: The board accepted the resignation of Amy Secor, the assistant principal at East High Elementary School.

District spokesperson Troy Portser said later that Secor is taking a leadership position with the South Western School District in Hanover. Mike Pericci, the principal at Mill Road Elementary School, will serve in a dual capacity by assisting East High Principal Kari Bittinger.