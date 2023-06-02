When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, May 23. Board Vice President Michael Martin was absent.

What happened: Board members saw designs for a proposed field house, part of proposed upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities that could cost up to $15 million.

Upgrades: Athletic Director Bill Templin said the revamped Thompson field, made of artificial turf, would have lines for football, soccer, field hockey, and boys and girls lacrosse. The proposal also calls for a new track. Designers discarded a proposal to relocate the long and triple jump runways.

Field house designs: Architect Grace Heiland of Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates showed two- and three-story field house options. The three-story building would house a new, 5,000-square-foot weight room, about twice the size of the current high school weight room, Templin said.

Board feedback: “If we would do the third story, to me we’re opting to take care of that now versus pushing that down the road and doing it later,” board member Craig Hummer said. Caroline Lalvani also favored the three-story option and asked about including additional windows for more natural light in the locker rooms.

Next steps: The design team will give an update at the June 27 board meeting and ask for final input. Then at the Aug. 8 meeting, the board will vote to authorize project bids. On Sept. 12, the board will vote to accept or reject bids. The goal, Templin said, is for the project to be completed by the first home football game in August 2024.

Other business: The board unanimously approved mental health screenings for grades seven through 12, one of several items presented at the May 9 workshop meeting. The Samaritan Center underwrites the cost with donations, and parents/guardians opt their children into the screenings. Board member Karen Sweigart listed the potential cost savings and benefits of addressing mental health issues, adding, “Student well-being is common ground, and it’s ethical to support.” The board also approved offering 11 low-enrollment high school courses for 2023-24, including Navy Science 2, Advanced Placement history and science courses, and building trades.

Head Start lease: The board voted 5-3 to approve a lease with Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County to continue hosting Head Start at East High Street Elementary School for the next three school years. CAP pays the district $1 a month plus $25 a day for 190 days per school year for utilities, district spokesperson Troy Portser said. Voting no were Danielle Lindemuth, Stephen Lindemuth and James Emery.

Vote rationale: In response to an emailed question, Stephen Lindemuth said he voted no because he believes the district should maintain a “buffer zone” at the elementary level, considering the sale of two elementary schools (Rheems and Mill Road) last year. “If we were to experience some unexpected growth in numbers at the K-2 level, we would be pressed for space and class sizes would be forced to increase,” he wrote. And with the district getting less than $4,800 a year, he believes the agreement lacks any significant financial benefit.

Books policy: The board delayed discussion on the district’s policy on library materials until June. Since the board does not meet in July, a policy could not be approved before August.

Quotable: “If discussion of a book results in a teacher and student having a sexual conversation because the content includes graphic depictions of sexual behavior and descriptions of how that makes characters feel excited, that book shouldn’t be in the school library, period,” said resident Theia Hofstetter during public comment.