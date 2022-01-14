When: Jan. 11, workshop meeting for Elizabethtown Area school board.

What happened: School board members agreed to shorten the quarantine time for students who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days. Those students may return on the sixth day but must wear masks until the tenth. (The district’s health and safety plan allows for masks to be optional for those without a positive test.) This change aligns with a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details: This applies to students when they are indoors, asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving — meaning they’ve been without a fever for 24 hours — regardless of the activity. Students who do not wish to wear masks on days six to 10 would isolate for the full 10 days. District staff who test positive would isolate for five days and return to work on the sixth with masks required. Symptomatic students also would quarantine for five days pending a COVID-19 negative test result or a physician’s alternative diagnosis. Those without the negative test result or other diagnosis — meaning a diagnosis that explains their symptoms that isn’t COVID-19 — may return on the sixth day with required masking until the tenth. Students may still quarantine for 10 days.

Contact tracing: Quarantining for asymptomatic students who have come in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be at the discretion of the parent/guardian. Persons who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are asymptomatic are strongly encouraged to wear a mask for 10 days regardless of vaccination status. The policy is effective Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Quotable: Board member Danielle Lindemuth described the new quarantine plan as a “fantastic solution” and “very encompassing, and it allows for some freedoms for our parents while protecting our students.” Her husband and fellow board member Stephen Lindemuth urged those who are “strictly mask optional” to comply with the quarantine mask requirement. “If you’re going to fight the fight, then just keep your kid at home the full 10 days,” he said. “But I do think we need to cooperate and find some middle ground here.”

Potential cost-cutting: Board Vice President Michael Martin, who has opposed previous property tax increases, asked the administration to come up with $1 million in potential budget cuts, which would be equivalent to roughly a 3% rise in taxes. This would be in addition to the projected $700,000 savings in operational expenses if the board decides in February to close Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools. Board members polled 5-4 in favor of directing the administration to recommend potential cuts.

Quotable: “In my time on the board, the voice for those who are really impacted by tax increases hasn’t been strong enough,” Martin said. Board members Craig Hummer and Caroline Lalvani, who were not in favor of additional cuts, cautioned against the review. Hummer noted that the administration already seeks ways to cut costs, such as through staff attrition. Lalvani fears the loss of programs. “We have a healthy school district because of the programming that we have,” she said.

Programs: The board learned about a proposed partnership between the district and Elizabethtown College, called Etown Edge, an online learning platform where students could obtain industry-based “micro-credentials” in such areas as computer applications and digital marketing. The board also heard an update on the high school’s new welding program.

What’s next: The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the library of the high school, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, unless otherwise advertised.