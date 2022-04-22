When: Elizabethtown Area School District workshop meeting on April 12.

What happened: The school board directed the district administration to gauge the community’s interest in full-day kindergarten by conducting a ThoughtExchange, an online forum for gathering feedback. The dates for the ThoughtExchange have not yet been set. The administration also will research the effectiveness, including pros and cons, of offering a full-day kindergarten program.

Background: The district offers only half-day kindergarten. Full-day kindergarten had been talked about during discussions on closing Mill Road and Rheems elementary schools and consolidating grades kindergarten through second into East High Street and Bainbridge elementary schools. The board voted unanimously in February to close those schools at the end of this school year. It also was determined that the remaining two buildings would not have the capacity for a full-day program for all kindergarten students, but that adding space to East High would be more cost effective than a full-scale renovation at Mill Road or Rheems.

Timeline: At the Dec. 7 school board meeting, the administration proposed a timeline for considering full-day kindergarten. It included a ThoughtExchange in March or April, but as board member Caroline Lalvani noted, the board decided not to look at full-day kindergarten until a decision had been made on the building closures. The timeline also listed a detailed cost analysis and an October decision on whether to implement full-day kindergarten. However, Assistant Superintendent Karen Nell said there is flexibility on when that decision should be made. If approved, there could be a pilot program in 2023-24 and districtwide implementation in 2024-25.

Discussion: Considering recent budget discussions and the failure to cut $1 million from the 2022-23 budget to avoid a property tax increase, a question was raised on whether to go forward with the information gathering. But the consensus was that the board had committed to exploring full-day kindergarten.

Quotable: “We’ve got a lot of single moms, single dads out there in our community that would really benefit by an all-day kindergarten, just for the sheer fact of a savings in child care,” board member James Emery said.

Public comment protocols: Board members agreed to require those citizens making comments at meetings to turn in their names on yellow slips of paper to the board secretary by 6:20 p.m. rather than up until the last person has spoken. “Some people have thought that people game the system so they get the last word,” board President Terry Seiders said. (Citizens commenting via Zoom already are required to preregister by noon Tuesday.) This way, names can be shuffled; also, the president and vice president can decide, based on the number of commentators, whether to take a break.

New attendance and walking zones: The board also reviewed the proposed attendance and walking zones for grades kindergarten through second now that students from Rheems and Mill Road will be attending East High or Bainbridge next school year. There are 194 students making the transition. These new zones will be up for approval April 26.

Book challenge: During public comment, Tina Wilson told the board that she has begun the formal process to have the controversial book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” removed from the high school/middle school library. The book, which was criticized for its profane language and sexually explicit content, was removed last fall after a complaint and then returned. The book-challenge process involves review by an internal ad hoc committee.

Quotable: Wilson said she has read the novel in its entirety, describing it as a “stupid book” that “doesn’t really have a lot to do with cancer.” She added, “Nobody wants any books banned. We want a filthy book removed from our schools.”

Summer projects: Adam Bergens, director of buildings and grounds, outlined several maintenance projects to be done using monies from the capital reserve fund, which has a balance of $2.9 million. The projects, totaling about $267,000, include replacing furniture, refurbishing the baseball infield and new storage sheds at Bear Creek and East High schools.

CARES funding update: Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, gave an update on the district’s coronavirus relief funding, totaling approximately $5.8 million and used for such expenses as student Chromebooks and temporary staffing. The board also approved a contract with the North Group to assess the district’s pre- and post-pandemic organizational health and performance. The cost, to be paid for with relief funds, is $26,200.

Presentations: The district’s high school facility dog, Murphy, was joined by Remi, a new facility dog assigned to East High. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, represented by Pastor David Woolverton, was recognized for donating $3,500 to purchase Remi. Another $3,500 has been donated by Ready Training for a middle school facility dog, which hasn’t arrived yet.