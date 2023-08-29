When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: After months of consideration, all nine board members voted in favor of a revised policy for library materials that retains an opt-out process for parents and guardians who want to prevent their children from accessing books with mature content as well as a procedure for challenging library materials. But the new Policy 109 features a detailed rating system that allows those parents/guardians to opt their children out of specific categories of books, compared to the previous system in which books were simply flagged for mature content.

Background: The policy revision comes after parent Tina Wilson, now a Republican school board candidate, tried unsuccessfully last year to have the novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” removed from the middle/high school library because of sexually explicit content. The policy committee held public meetings in February, March and June to review the policy, which was given first-reading, or initial, approval at the June 27 meeting. The policy was approved on second reading at this meeting.

Policy details: The guidelines for selecting library materials include directing staff to ensure that materials do not contain excessive or gratuitous profanity, sexuality and graphic violence. The seven categories include five without mature content: lower elementary, upper elementary, middle school, young adult and advanced. The remaining two categories are young adult-mature and advanced-mature, both for high school students. Mature content can include vulgarities or obscenities, sexually descriptive content, underage drug and alcohol use, graphic depictions of violence, and abuse and self-harm.

Reaction to rating system: Some citizens continued to express reservations about the rating system. Democratic school board candidate Kristy Moore cited the time and effort it will take for librarians to categorize thousands of books and pointed to free resources to help parents make decisions, such as Common Sense Media and Book Looks. Kelly Fuddy, also a Democratic school board candidate, suggested that the small minority of parents who want to opt their children out could work with administration on restricting access to specific titles. She also expressed concern that students experiencing abuse could be kept from reading books that could help them.

Quotable: “Shutting kids out from access to that shuts them out from learning that those things are wrong, and the things that are happening to them don’t have to be that way,” Fuddy said.

Defense of rating system: Michael Martin, board vice president and policy committee chair, said the librarians proposed the rating system. And while no additional dollars are being budgeted to categorize the books, Martin acknowledged the project will take librarians away from other duties, but he believes the initial investment in time and effort is worth it. Superintendent Karen Nell said the process will take months.

Board member reaction: James Emery, who had advocated for an opt-in system, declared that he now supports the new policy.

Quotable: “You’ve won me,” Emery told Martin. “I’m convinced in this opt-out as long as we’re very diligent in making it completely clear to the parents that it is an option for them, and the rating system is diligently followed.”

New assistant superintendent: The board unanimously approved the hiring of Daphne Kirkpatrick as the new assistant superintendent starting Oct. 22. Her annual salary will be $143,000. Kirkpatrick, who replaces Nell, is director of education in the Milton Area School District.

Social studies curriculum: During public comment, two citizens advocated for updated curriculum. Jamie Fickes said the curriculum starting in sixth grade has an extensive focus on American history, which is important, but there appears to be a thousand-year gap that misses the rise of Islam, the Crusades, the Mongol Empire and the Renaissance. Former social studies teacher Elizabeth Lewis said she thinks some courses haven’t been revised in over a decade. She noted a 12-century gap in world history curriculum, from the fall of Rome to the Enlightenment.

Quotables: “It’s important to know that the world has other significant empires outside of purely western European and American history,” said Fickes. Said Lewis, “As I see it, giving students an edge requires swift revisions to social studies instruction to comply with Pennsylvania academic standards.” Her comments referenced the district’s five-year plan for educational programming, which was approved during this meeting along with a five-year plan for student supports.

Other business: As discussed at the Aug. 8 workshop meeting, the board approved a proposal to add a nonvoting high school student representative to the school board.