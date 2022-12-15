When: Elizabethtown Area school board reorganization and workshop meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: The school board unanimously reelected Terry Seiders as president and Michael Martin as vice president.

New courses, curriculum: The board heard a presentation by Nate Frank, curriculum and federal programs coordinator, along with high school Principal Jason D’Amico and middle school Principal David Beard. New high school courses proposed for the 2023-24 school year are Spanish and Technology, Introduction to Journalism/Yearbook 1, Exploring Computer Science, Honors Introduction to Python (coding), and Business Management and Marketing II. The administration is also seeking approval of new high school and middle school curriculum: Naval Science I (high school), Cyber Essentials (grade six) and Life Ready Pathways (grades six, seven and eight.)

Curriculum details: Naval Science I, taught by Michael Wilkinson, has 27 students enrolled. It’s part of the district’s Navy National Defense Cadet Corps/Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program, started this year. Wilkinson has submitted curriculum guidelines provided by the Navy; Naval Science I and II will be offered next year with III and IV added in subsequent years. The program, Frank said, is “really benefiting these students in so many ways.” Cyber Essentials, first offered in 2021-22, is for all sixth graders. “This provides digital citizenship skills to all students, so they can participate in their communities and make smart choices online and in life,” Frank said. Life Ready Pathways, started in 2021-22, has middle school students complete a career plan and resume in accordance to state requirements to prepare them for career exploration in high school.

What’s next: The new courses and curriculum will be voted on at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting.

Mental health screenings: Board members discussed a memorandum of understanding with the Samaritan Counseling Center’s Teen Hope program to conduct screenings for ninth graders, to be approved Dec. 20. Letters will be sent to parents, who can choose to have a student screened. However, students ages 14 and older don’t have to allow parents to see the results, which concerns board member Danielle Lindemuth. While she believes the screenings are “fantastic” and much-needed, she disagrees with the fact that parents can have their children participate but wouldn’t have access to the information unless the student signs off. “The parents are being usurped in that situation,” she said. Martin replied that parents do have control because they can choose not to have a student screened. He added that most students would likely give consent unless they have a problem with the parents.

District solicitor: The law firm used by the district, Kegel, Kelin, Litts & Lord, LLC, is merging with Saxton & Stump LLC. Therefore, the board will vote Dec. 20 to retain Saxton & Stump as the district’s solicitor, effective Jan. 1. The district will be served by the same attorneys at the same rate, Superintendent Karen Nell said. Danielle Lindemuth floated the idea of searching for another firm, saying she has not been “super thrilled” with their counsel. Martin agreed it would be worth looking at, noting that the district has changed other vendors, such as the auditor and food services. Stephen Lindemuth also agreed. Nell said the time to review a possible change would be when this contract expires. Typically, the board appoints the solicitor annually in May.

Public comment: Melissa Carmen objected to the film “The Glass Castle” being shown in a high school English class, saying it contained profanities and disturbing themes and should be removed from the curriculum. Also, Tina Wilson disagreed with Seiders’ statement at the Oct. 25 meeting that the objections to controversial book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” were religious ones. She said her formal, and unsuccessful, request to remove the book from the high school/middle school library because of vulgar and sexual content was not linked to religion. She said the district shouldn’t provide students with “dirty books.” Kristy Moore, who once ran against Seiders for school board, praised Seiders’ leadership as board president.