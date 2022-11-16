When: Elizabethtown area school board meeting, Nov. 8, workshop meeting. School board members Stephen Lindemuth and James Read were absent. Board President Terry Seiders announced that both members were involved in “public service with voting responsibilities” on Election Day. (Lindemuth is a judge of elections in Mount Joy Township.)

What happened: During a discussion on potential book donations from citizens, board member Michael Martin said that he found the contents of one book, “Identity: the Distinctiveness of You” by Steve Prokopchak, to be offensive because of anti-LGBTQ content. But he would accept the book even though he disagrees with it.

Quotable: “As a gay man myself, I find that content personally offensive,” said Martin. “Because I want our LGBTQ students to feel like they are normal. There’s not something wrong with them. I don’t want books in our library telling them there is something wrong with them for who they are.”

Reasoning: But, considering his vote last month to retain the controversial book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” in the high school/middle school library after a parent’s request to remove it because of language and sexual content, Martin said that voting to accept “Identity” and the other books would be “the right thing to do,” given they were offered under the current district donation policy. However, because of the “Me and Earl” controversy, Martin wants to review and revise that and another policy on acquiring resource materials. Ultimately, Martin and the rest of the board agreed to table most of the donation requests until those policies are updated.

Background: In addition to “Identity,” Tom Miller wants to donate pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution, “Free to Speak” pamphlets, the anti-evolution book “Zombie Science” by Jonathan Wells and “The College Scam” by Charlie Kirk. Also, Alisha Runkle wants to donate the King James version of the Bible.

Public comment: Miller lamented the fact that public schools no longer lead students in prayer and Bible reading, which was outlawed by the U.S. Supreme Court in the early 1960s. He urged the district to hire Christian and Jewish staff with a “vibrant” faith and allow them to share their Judeo-Christian worldview in the classroom and on the athletic field. Saying he wanted to donate an additional book, he handed the board secretary a hardcover book titled “Jesus,” published by Urban Spirit.

Discussion on donations: Martin noted that Miller’s donations promote a certain Christian viewpoint. But, he said, that’s not the district’s purpose, and families can send their children to Christian schools. Danielle Lindemuth said that not allowing a Christian perspective marginalizes that community.

Quotable: Describing himself as a Christian who attends church every Sunday, Martin said, “This is a public school for everybody, whether they’re a Christian or an atheist or a Muslim or a Hindu or a Jew. Whether they’re straight or they’re lesbian or gay or bisexual or transgender. We are trying to create a welcoming environment for every student here.” Mrs. Lindemuth spoke of protecting both Christians and the LGBTQ community. “I don’t think one should be marginalized over the other. I do not think that any should be bullied. I think they should be valued for who they are and for their perspective and what they bring to our community as a whole.”

Donation decision: The board agreed to not consider the “Free to Speak” pamphlets because an updated policy, effective Jan. 1, would prohibit non-school organizations and individuals from distributing non-school materials in the schools. At the Nov. 22 meeting, the board will vote on the pocket copies of the Constitution. The rest are being tabled.

Opt-in: James Emery, who voted to remove “Me and Earl,” said that a public school’s job is to teach students how to think, not what to think. Any material seen as influencing or indoctrinating a child belongs in a section like alcohol, firearms and tobacco where only the librarian has access, he suggested. Emery urged the board to create an opt-in policy for those materials. Until then, he would vote “no” on accepting the donations, including the Bible, even though, as a Christian, he reads it daily and serves as a pastor. He believes that having the Bible accessible to a student whose parents are against it, like those who don’t want “Me and Earl” available, is wrong in a public school.

Quotable: Describing book banning as a “slippery slope,” Emery said, “We have a cliff on one side that jeopardizes freedom, and we have a cliff on the other side that jeopardizes safety. And I don’t want to go down either cliff. … (T)he issue is not a book. The issue is a policy that doesn’t protect everyone.”

Policy meeting: Martin announced that on Dec. 13, the policy committee will hold a public meeting to discuss policies on resource materials and donations. The committee consists of himself as chair, Caroline Lalvani and Karen Sweigart. Martin said that while other board members may attend, they may offer no public remarks, nor will there be public comment. The meeting will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the high school. Meanwhile, on Nov. 22, Martin will present a motion to pause future donations and purchases of flagged library materials until these policies are updated.

Full-day kindergarten: Board members decided, by consensus, to table the exploration of offering full-day kindergarten because of the cost and research indicating that educational gains for students fade after the second or third grade.

Costs: Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, estimated that, with up to 250 kindergarteners, the district would need six additional teachers, two specialist teachers and an assistant principal. Including construction costs for an addition to East High Street Elementary School ($6.6 million to $8.3 million), plus personnel, transportation and operational costs, the first-year outlay would be roughly $10 million, with about $1 million annually going forward, Forry said.