When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Board members discussed appointing a nonvoting high school student representative to the school board.

Rationale: Educational planning committee chair Caroline Lalvani said other school boards have student representation and that such involvement supports the district’s Life Ready Model for learning and benefits student growth and education. She noted that the idea had been discussed before but was never implemented.

Quotable: “I think it’s a great opportunity for the student body and the students,” said board member Karen Sweigart. Board member Danielle Lindemuth noted that a student representative would add a different perspective from the adults. “It would be a fantastic opportunity for us to have a voice from the student body to be able to come in,” she said.

What’s next: The board will vote at the Aug. 22 action meeting on whether to direct the administration to draft a procedure for how student representation would work. If approved, there would be a “job description” and application process. Lalvani anticipates that a student representative would start in January.

Books policy: Policy committee chair and board Vice President Michael Martin reported that, based on board feedback, two changes in wording were made to the proposed new Policy 109 for library materials. The policy is being revised after a parent’s unsuccessful challenge last year to remove the novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” from the middle/high school library because of sexually explicit content. The proposed policy includes definitions and a rating system for mature content along with an opt-out process and procedure for challenging library materials. The policy will be up for final approval on Aug. 22.

Wording changes: Excessive or gratuitous profanity, sexuality and graphic violence is defined as material that does not offer “serious literary, artistic, historical or scientific value for the intended student audience,” with “historical” replacing “political.” Also, one guideline states that, whenever possible, library materials “shall represent varied segments of our society (i.e. religious, ethnic, gender, cultural groups, etc.) and their contribution to our heritage.” The phrase “segments of our society” was added. Also, the previous version said “gender/sexuality.”

Public comment: Justin Roether opposes the rating system because of the “significant” number of man-hours it would take to classify all the books, given that a new school board majority could take a different approach. He suggested that the district’s online catalog could “weed out” specific subjects, like witchcraft and drug abuse. School board candidate Kristy Moore, who otherwise likes the new policy, also opposes the rating system, stating that it’s not a good use of librarians’ time and tax dollars and that publishing companies and librarian organizations don’t use them. Not being a private school, “we shouldn’t be catering to the voices of the few,” Moore said.

Other policies: Martin presented several policies for first-reading (preliminary) approval on Aug. 22, including updates for policies on home education students, bill payment, child abuse and school vehicle drivers. A new policy would cover the use of force by school security personnel. Troy Portser, director of school and community information, said the district has a policy that permits these employees to carry a gun, but the new policy would govern this use. Board member Craig Hummer noted that the school resource officer, an Elizabethtown Borough police officer, would follow the police department’s policy. Portser said after the meeting that two security staff members are trained and qualified to carry a firearm, in addition to the SRO.

Five-year plans: Superintendent Karen Nell presented five-year plans for educational programming and student supports. New objectives include having facility dogs in all five schools (only Bainbridge Elementary and Bear Creek School don’t have a dog) and enlisting adult mentors from the community for at-risk and gifted students. Another is to create a “customer service-oriented environment” that would support a “culture of belonging,” not just for students, faculty and staff but also parents, families and community members, Nell said.

Athletic facilities: Adam Bergens, director of buildings and grounds, gave an update on next steps for the proposed upgrades: a fieldhouse and new track encircling an artificial turf football field plus a more accessible spectator entrance and improved emergency services access. The high-end cost is $15 million, depending on whether the fieldhouse is two or three stories; the latter would have a weight-room. Bid advertising began Aug. 9, with bids due Sept. 13. The board will review the bids at the Sept. 26 meeting, with a decision to be made at the Oct. 10 meeting.

Free meals: In an update on the state budget, Thomas Strickler, chief finance and operations officer, reported that the state will fund free breakfasts for all students this year; this was a federal program started during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also with state funding, lunches will be free for students who qualify for reduced-price lunches.