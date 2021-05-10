When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, April 27.

What happened: Board members heard a plea from a fellow board member. While it’s too late for this year, Michael Martin wants the board to ask the administration during future budget deliberations to come up with potential cuts in staffing and programs in order to fund a budget with no tax increase. Martin said that during the past two budget cycles, the board was not willing to ask the administration for possible expense reductions. He said he didn’t bother to make that request this year but wishes he had.

Quotable: “It’s not me being unrealistic or disingenuous,” Martin stated. “It’s just me wanting to have all the information possible, wanting to feel like we’ve looked at every option, turned over every stone, and that we were able to make a fully informed decision before exercising that power to levy taxes that we have.”

The budget: The board is set to vote May 11 to display and advertise a proposed spending plan of $68.77 million for the upcoming school year, funded in part by a 2.9% increase in property taxes. The proposed 2021-22 millage rate is 18.0669. The median assessed value of district properties that qualify for a homestead tax rebate is $180,000. A 2.9% tax increase would add $91.65 to the tax bill of a median-value home. The final vote on the district’s 2021-22 budget will take place June 15.

Background: Earlier this year, the board was considering a 3% tax increase, which is lower than the 3.8% increase allowed by the state’s Act 1 index. At the April 13 meeting, most board members agreed in an informal poll to a 2.9% increase instead of 3%. Martin did not favor that, saying he would like to see more expenses cut and lower taxes.

Pandemic relief funds: Since the 2019-20 school year, the district has received or is in the process of receiving $2.6 million in one-time CARES funds and expects to get an additional $2.9 million through September 2024. Of this total, CARES funds will provide $416,097 in revenue to help balance the 2021-22 budget.

Cost savings: Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, said the district will save $700,00 in salaries and benefits by not replacing an assistant principal and six teachers who retired or resigned before the current school year. That savings expands to $1.1 million when including the seven temporary professionals who staffed the EASD Online program, who will not be replaced.

Boost in reserve funds: The budgetary reserve, used to cover any expense overflows, will rise from $200,000 to $500,000. The district will also maintain the capital reserve at $500,000 for ongoing capital expenses.

Contract approval: The board accepted a $383,000 proposal from G.R. Sponaugle to construct a welding shop at the high school.