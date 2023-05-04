When: Elizabethtown Area School Board meeting, April 25. Board Vice President Michael Martin and board member James Emery were absent.

What happened: Board members voted unanimously to authorize the district’s architect, engineering firm and construction manager to prepare a schematic design and bid package for proposed upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities. This preparation work will cost between $821,000 to $919,900. Possible upgrades include installing artificial turf in the Thompson football field, replacing and reconfiguring the track that circles the football field, and building a two- or three-story fieldhouse. During public comments, several residents spoke in favor of the project, which could have a high-end cost of $15 million.

Next steps: The board will review and provide feedback on the design and bid packages in June, after which the bid documents will be advertised. Between August and September, the board will review the bids and decide whether to proceed with construction.

Budget review: Interim business manager Curt Richards presented the proposed final budget for 2023-24, which totals $77.1 million and assumes a 3% property tax increase. This figure does not include the $8.7 million that the board assigned in February to the committed fund balance, to be used for future facility improvements, such as the athletic facility upgrades, if approved. According to Richards, a 3% tax increase would cost the owner of a $180,900 property (the median assessed value) $3,366 in taxes, which is $101 more than a current tax bill of $3,467; that would amount to about $8.40 more a month.

Next steps: At the May 9 meeting, the board will vote on approving and displaying the proposed final budget, which will be up for a final vote at the June 13 meeting.

Other business: The board approved several items reviewed at the April 11 workshop meeting. These included lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year: first meal for high school/middle school students, $2.65; for Bear Creek School and elementary students, $2.55; second meal, $3; adult meal, $4.25. Also approved were elementary curriculum updates for math, technology and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math). The board also accepted the following donations: $6,682.69 from Giant to help pay student lunch debt; rifle team supplies (new rifle, two pairs of shooting glasses and 15,000 pellets) from the NRA, valued at $2,400; and $1,200 from Etown Common Sense for the school facility dogs. In addition, the board approved a three-year agreement with ThoughtExchange, an online forum that allows district stakeholders to give feedback on various topics, such as a planned redesign of the district website. The early renewal gives the district a 25% reduction, totaling $20,853, in the subscription price, bringing it to $62,561 for three years.

Naval program presentation: The board learned about the first year of the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps at the high school, with 28 students enrolled in the Navy Science 1 course. At the start of the meeting, three cadets presented the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance. Instructor FC1 Michael Wilkinson described how the course focuses on leadership and citizenship. The program has a drill team, an orienteering team and an academic team; a drone team is planned. Activities have included placing wreaths at Fort Indiantown Gap and participating in the Elizabethtown Halloween parade. They’ve also visited U.S. Naval Academy and ROTC programs at Shippensburg and Penn State universities. Wilkinson hopes to increase enrollment in the cadet corps, do more community service projects and start a middle school club next year.

Club comment backlash: A few speakers reacted to comments made by a parent at the April 11 meeting that were critical of the middle school Spectrum Club, which gives students the opportunity to discuss such issues as sexual orientation and gender identity and offers support. Amy Karr, the parent of an elementary student, said she made inquiries about the club and is confident that there is a thorough process in place for students to get parental permission to participate. She also stated, “I’m here to tell you, queer people exist, queer students exist, and they deserve the same support and respect as every single student in our district. No amount of hateful rhetoric is going to erase that community from existing. The only thing the rhetoric does is inflict harm and anguish onto vulnerable children.”