When: Nov. 22, Elizabethtown Area school board action meeting. Board members Caroline Lalvani and Craig Hummer were absent.

What happened: As was discussed at the Nov. 8 workshop meeting, board President Terry Seiders reminded attendees that virtual public comment via Zoom will be discontinued starting in January. Citizens wishing to address the school board must do so in person. However, the meetings will still be livestreamed and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel. Seiders also noted that several people have suggested that the board is violating the law in how it handles public comment. So, the district’s solicitor was asked to review the district’s rules on public comment.

Public comment rules: According to Seiders, the solicitor advised that the comment period is considered a limited public forum under the First Amendment; therefore, the district may impose reasonable rules on time, place and manner, so long as it does not engage in viewpoint discrimination. Earlier this year, the district began requiring commenters to fill out yellow cards with personal information and a topic to be addressed, and turn them in by 6:20 p.m. (Meetings start at 6 p.m.) People can preregister only for themselves, not others. If the card is not completed in its entirety, or the topic is not germane to district business, the speaker can be disqualified. Then, during public comment, Seiders calls out a name, and that person speaks, with a 5-minute limit. And if a speaker exceeds the time limit and refuses to stop speaking, that person may be asked to leave the meeting and school grounds. The solicitor said these requirements are permissible under the First Amendment and Sunshine Act.

Quotable: “The purpose of these requirements is to ensure an orderly public comment period,” Seiders said. “They are not intended to restrict anyone’s speech.”

Full-day kindergarten: During public comment, Kristy Moore addressed the board’s decision on Nov. 8 to table the exploration of offering full-day kindergarten because of the cost and research indicating that educational gains for students fade after the second or third grade. While she understood that the cost of an addition to East High Street Elementary School is not feasible now, she questioned the need for six additional teachers, plus two special teachers. With four elementary schools now consolidated into two, Moore would like to see how current positions could be reallocated to meet the need for more teachers while meeting class size goals. Moore, a teacher in another district, also noted that the return on investment in a full-day program can be three times what is spent, which means avoiding costs for special education and/or intervention services and fewer students repeating grades. Long-term, there are fewer teenage pregnancies, and fewer students dropping out or being incarcerated, she said. Also, she noted, full-day kindergarten would free up space in local child care centers and allow more money to be spent in the local economy.

Quotable: While she agreed with the research presented on educational gains, Moore said that information was dated but that studies haven’t been necessary because “it’s widely accepted now that high-quality early education programs, including full-day K, are crucial and effective for long-term academic success. That’s why 94% of public school districts in Pennsylvania have invested in full-day K programs.”

Building auctions: Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, reported that the Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools were sold at auction on Nov. 9. The Mill Road building was purchased by Mount Calvary School for $1.77 million. Mill Road’s Nature Center was purchased for $62,000 by Hunter Creek Partners LLC. Hunter Creek Partners also purchased Rheems Elementary for $1 million. Forry said that the funds will be deposited into the district’s general fund, but the board can decide where to assign those funds before the fiscal year ends. Board Vice President Michael Martin suggested using the money to refurbish athletic fields.

Other funds: The board agreed to assign an additional $2.2 million, a surplus from last year’s budget, from the general fund balance to future facility improvements.

Donation/purchase motion: The board unanimously approved Martin’s motion to pause future donations of educational materials and purchases of flagged library materials until policies on accepting donations and acquiring resource materials are reviewed and updated. The policy committee will meet Dec. 13 to discuss the policies on resource materials and donations.

Background: The policy review follows the controversy surrounding the book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” which a parent formally requested be removed from the high school/middle school library because of language and sexual content. Last month, the board voted 6-3 to retain the book. Also, on Nov. 8, the board was presented with several donations from two citizens but decided to table a decision on most of those donations until after the policies are updated. A vote on pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution will happen in December.

Other business: Board members heard a presentation on the 2021-22 auditor’s report from representatives of Boyer & Ritter LLC. Auditors found no deficiencies. Board members also gave first-reading approval on two updated policies: emergency preparedness and response and school security personnel. The board also approved a personnel report that included the resignation of middle school Assistant Principal Joshua Schaffer, effective Jan. 13. District spokesperson Troy Portser said later that Schaffer accepted a middle school principal position in New Oxford.