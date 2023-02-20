When: Feb. 14, workshop meeting. School board Vice President Michael Martin was absent because of work assignment.

What happened: Board President Terry Seiders read a statement from the school board denouncing a parent’s public comments made at the Jan. 24 meeting about sexual abuse by teachers. The statement, signed by all the board members, was posted on the website the following day and sent to district staff as an expression of support.

Excerpts from the board’s statement: “Broad accusatory statements thinly veiled and directed at our staff have no value to us as school directors and serve no useful purpose. They only hurt our school system’s overall culture, damage our employees’ reputations unjustly, make it more challenging to attract and retain quality employees, and can be destructive to our students and their learning.” The statement urged anyone with direct knowledge of a staff member acting inappropriately to report it. In his own words, Seiders added, “The same people that were criticized at that meeting will be the first people to lay down their lives to protect those students.” Seiders did not name Tina Wilson, the resident who made the comments, when he read the statement.

Background: On Jan. 24, Wilson referred to a quote in an Oct. 14 New York Post story reporting that 269 public educators in the United States had been arrested on child sex-related crimes in the first nine months of last year. That quote, from Christopher Rufo, senior fellow at Manhattan Institute, said that research published by the U.S. Department of Education in 2004 suggests that nearly 10% of public-school students suffer physical abuse between kindergarten and 12th grade. Quoting Rufo, Wilson asked how many children need to be sexually abused before it’s considered a crisis. She added, “Why are our teachers suddenly looking at our students as sexual beings instead of children? And obviously, that is not across the board, before anybody says it. It’s just some of them obviously are.”

Also: Wilson accused schools of pushing “gender ideology” on young children and providing library books with a “degree of sexuality we’ve never seen before.” Last year, Wilson filed an unsuccessful request to have the novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” removed from the high school/middle school library because of sexual content. She urged school board members to “look into exactly what our school may be doing that could be playing a part in the sexualization of our children, inadvertently or not.”

Explaining her comments: Contacted by phone, Wilson, who was not at the Feb. 14 meeting, said: “When I said our teachers, I was referring to our teachers in a larger sense, meaning the entire country. I was not speaking about Elizabethtown teachers, but teachers as a whole. … I know nothing about any E-town teachers involved in any misconduct with students. I should have been more clear, and I apologize to the teachers of E-town for any confusion that I was saying otherwise. My point was that E-town has had no incidents of this type, but we need to make sure it never does.”

Follow-up: Contacted later, Seiders said he too is unaware of any misconduct complaints and that no staff have been discharged over such matters during the past five years. In 2017, according to LNP archives, a high school music teacher was accused of exchanging sexual text messages with a student. According to Elizabethtown Police Chief Edward Cunningham, that was the last time his department made an arrest in such a case. He said that defendant received five years’ probation in exchange for a guilty plea. Seiders said that following Wilson’s Jan. 24 comments, “We were made aware that the morale of our teachers and staff at the time took a pretty big hit.” As a board, he said, “we owed them the ability to respond to that and let them know that we believe in them, we trust them, we support them, and we love them with all of our hearts.”

Teacher responses: At the Feb. 14 meeting, James Safford, a high school social studies teacher and president of the teachers union, Elizabethtown Area Education Association, said, “These shameful allegations of the grooming and sexualization of children are not only wholly unfounded and false, but are also sick, disgusting and deeply hurtful. These lies have real and quantifiable effects on the morale and mental health of our staff.” Pointing to mid-year teacher resignations in the district, he said that Pennsylvania is “bleeding teachers” and college students are not entering the field. Kristy Moore, a teacher in another district, said that derogatory statements about teachers have become harsher and more frequent over the past two years. “There’s no doubt that this harmful rhetoric is contributing to the current teacher shortage, and I fear the effect those types of comments might have on attracting and retaining teachers here,” she said.

Library book donations: The board decided with a 5-3 consensus to lift a moratorium on donations so the PTO can donate books and proceeds from elementary school book fairs. The moratorium was imposed in November while the policy committee reviewed Policy 702, on donations, and Policy 109, on acquiring resource materials, including library books. Board members Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth and James Emery were against lifting the moratorium before the policies are updated. Policy 109 is being looked at following the “Me and Earl” controversy, including how books with mature themes are selected and flagged. Policy committee member Caroline Lalvani said another public meeting will be held to further review that policy, with a date to be announced.