When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Feb. 22.

What happened: Twenty-one citizens, including three students, addressed the school board. The prevalent topics included a controversial book, a past comment by a board member and potential budget cuts. Also, as reported in a separate story, the board voted unanimously to close Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools.

The book: The novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” available in the middle school library, caused a stir when a man who gave a false name read at the Nov. 9 board meeting an explicit passage describing oral sex. Superintendent Michele Balliet apologized, and the book was temporarily removed. The book has since been returned to the school library. At the Dec. 7 board meeting, a presentation on curriculum included the opt-out process for parents to keep their children from checking out books with mature themes.

Comments: Sharon Ogilvie described a recent FoxNews43 report on book banning that included Elizabethtown, and she raised several questions, including why the book was put back and how books are vetted and flagged. She also suggested a curriculum committee of teachers, administrators and parents to review material. Theia Hofstetter contended the content of “Me and Earl” meets the definition of child pornography and sexually explicit conduct as defined by state and federal law, thus violating the law and district policy. She asked that the book be permanently removed. Justin Roether held up what he said were 57 pages from “Me and Earl” and read dialogue with multiple profanities, substituting other words. He said there are thousands of books that could replace the objectionable ones.

Quotable: “Trying to justify child pornography in a book because the overall story has merit is like trying to justify taking a minor to a strip joint because the dancing has artistic value,” Hofstetter said. “I shouldn’t have to opt my children out of vulgarity and sexually explicit material,” Roether said.

Board member comment: At the Dec. 21 meeting, new board member Danielle Lindemuth expressed concern about the district’s quarantining protocols for COVID-19 for unvaccinated students. She said, “We are discriminating against students who can’t get a vaccine or students who ethically will not take the vaccine, and we are putting a little star on their chest.” The Dec. 21 school board meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel that can be accessed through the district website: etownschools.org. At subsequent meetings, several citizen speakers condemned those remarks as antisemitic and an insensitive comparison to Jewish Holocaust victims and called for Lindemuth to apologize. At the start of the Jan. 11 meeting, board President Terry Seiders offered a general apology. After that meeting, Lindemuth declined to comment. At the Feb. 22 meeting, three people noted that it had been 63 days since Lindemuth’s comment, and she has not yet apologized.

Quotable: “Her lack of apology doesn’t show strength or leadership or love,” Sarah Zahn said. “Instead, I believe it shows weakness, pride and poor allyship towards Israel and her people.”

Potential budget cuts: On March 8, as requested by the board, the administration will present specific recommendations for $1 million in possible cuts to the proposed $71.64 million budget to avoid a property tax increase for the 2022-23 school year.

Comments: Students Emma Creason, a junior, and Ben Creason, a Bear Creek fifth grader, stressed the importance of music in education. Ben Creason held up a petition with 100 student signatures. Patricia Miller, in a statement read by Donna Coble, thanked the board for seeking ways to reduce spending and said she can’t afford a tax hike. Daniel Stephenson said he doesn’t care if his taxes go up if students have access to the same programs he did. Andrew Schoenberger, a district soccer coach, said he was willing to help by taking $1 in pay rather than his $3,500 salary. Tim Runkle said the board should pause further budget cuts until it revisits its goals and creates a new comprehensive plan. Kristy Moore said that being fiscally responsible means investing in programs that address students’ learning and social/emotional needs sooner and more effectively.

Other business: The board approved a $58,500 proposal from Sage Technology Solutions for an audio-visual system in the high school’s Instructional Media Center to upgrade livestreaming capabilities for both board meetings and educational purposes.