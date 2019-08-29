When: School board meeting, Aug. 27.
What happened: The school board approved a $6 million renovation to the lower level of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School that will bring sixth graders, now at Bear Creek School, back to the middle school for the 2021-22 school year. The board’s unanimous vote also included approval to seek bids for repairs and upgrades to the middle school’s two gymnasiums, for a total estimate of $590,000. The possible projects there include air conditioning and new flooring, but the board did not vote on a proposed expansion to the cafeteria discussed Aug. 13.
Scope of project: The $6 million lower level renovation would add eight classrooms and convert unused locker rooms into a physical education space. Moving sixth grade and reconfiguring grades in the elementary schools and at Bear Creek allows the district to scale back a planned renovation to Rheems Elementary, set to start in June 2021 and be completed by August 2022. Then, a decision would be made whether to close Mill Road Elementary. Also down the line is a renovation of the high school/middle school complex.
Comments: Board member Michael Martin asked about square footage for the locker rooms, wondering why it would cost nearly $400,000 to convert that for physical education. Board member Michelle Pelna expressed hesitation on the gymnasium fixes, worrying that upgrades now would preclude a better idea for the future renovation.
Quotable: “Each one of these alternates are something that the board could either reject or accept, depending upon the prices,” Superintendent Michele Balliet said.
What’s next: To help better visualize the project, the board plans to visit the middle school, along with the architect and construction manager. The bidding process is scheduled for early next year, board member Craig Hummer said.