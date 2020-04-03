When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, March 31.

What happened: In a first-ever virtual meeting, Elizabethtown school board used Zoom to connect remotely with all nine board members. Listening in on the meeting, in addition to the board and administration, were 47 observers, according to district spokesman Troy Portser.

Business conducted: In an 8-1 vote, the board awarded bids totaling $4.36 million for the middle school construction project. General contractor will be Lobar Inc. Board member Menno Riggleman cast a no vote and spoke about the need to watch spending because of fiscal uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrative raise: The board also approved a title change and a 13% salary raise for Daniel Serfass, assistant to the superintendent for learning, who will now become assistant superintendent, with his salary going from $130,750 to $148,000.

COVID-19: Superintendent Michele Balliet said graduation has not been canceled, and different options are being explored. She said all seven schools have Enrichment and Review hubs and that details on a longer-term learning plan will be forthcoming. Online learning days will be on April 9 and 13, originally off days for students, but April 10 will remain a holiday. Remote instruction in new curriculum is expected to begin Monday, April 6. The board also passed motions to provide continuity of district operations and to apply for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for potential district expenses related to the crisis.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Public comment: Three district residents preregistered to comment on agenda items. Christie Hamilton, Tiara Wolfe and Jenna Kline addressed the issue of the planned construction project at the middle school to accommodate sixth graders, now at Bear Creek School. The work is slated to start this summer and be completed for the 2021-22 school year. Plans also call for moving third graders to Bear Creek at the same time.

Delay suggested: Before the vote, Hamilton questioned whether approval for the construction project should be delayed in case money needs to be allocated elsewhere because of the pandemic. She also suggested leaving third and sixth graders where they are, until it's known what will happen in the future.

Mental health priority: When students do get back to school, Wolfe said, the focus should be on mental health and social needs. She added that the relocation of third and sixth grades could be “the straw that really just breaks the camel's back.” She thought that people didn't realize that was happening and now the idea should be revisited. She also asked that the board reconsider any unnecessary spending now because of the uncertain future.

Doing with less: Kline asked about the $27,700 cost for the fitness room windows, observing from the bid documents that $34,300 could be saved by accepting a different general contractor bid and omitting those windows. She urged the board to look through the line items and put it in the perspective of how many paraprofessionals and teachers that is worth.

Consensus vote: A consensus vote was held on nine items the board approved all at once including an Health e-Student Connect agreement with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which would allow school nurses to have electronic access to records of students in the LG Health system, with parental permission. Riggleman said he voted no on the consensus because he doesn’t like the items being grouped together and rubber-stamped.