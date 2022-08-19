When: Elizabethtown Area school board workshop meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Board members approved a roster of bus drivers and bus routes for the 2022-23 school year. James Read abstained from the vote, declaring a conflict of interest because he has a family member who works for the district’s school bus contractor, Durham School Services. The rest of the board voted yes.

Adequate number of drivers: Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, stated, “At this time, we have the routes covered.” There are also drivers in the “training pipeline” and several substitutes, he said. This contrasts with last year, when drivers were stretched thin and the district had to consolidate some routes — a challenge many school districts have faced.

New staff: Superintendent Michele Balliet reported that the district welcomed 23 new teachers, who took part in the annual four-day induction event in preparation for the new school year, which begins Aug. 23 for grades one through 12 and Aug. 25 for kindergartners. Later in the meeting, just before the personnel report was unanimously approved, board member Craig Hummer pointed out that no new positions were added to the budget. This was in response to remarks by parent Melissa Carmen, who questioned the hiring of 23 new employees when the district has had to raise taxes. District spokesman Troy Portser pointed out later that of the 23, 10 are temporary positions paid for by CARES COVID-19-relief dollars, and three are replacing teachers on long-term leaves.

Grant money: The board heard about the district’s application for a $310,000 grant, enabled by Pennsylvania Act 55, which was signed by the governor in July. The funds, to come from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, can be used for student mental health programming and physical security enhancements. Assistant to the Superintendent Richard Schwarzman, also the safety and security coordinator, said the funds would “shore up” building safety and security measures. The mental health portion would include incorporating a “restorative practice” into the district’s discipline protocols, adding mentoring to help offending students not repeat the same behavior that may get them suspended.

Public comment: Tina Wilson questioned spending on the Leader in Me program, the main component of the district’s social and emotional learning efforts. She calculated that between 2015 and 2025, the district will have spent over $1 million on Leader in Me. Wilson said some other social and emotional learning efforts programs cost less or are free but added that the money should be used for something else. Portser later confirmed that figure is over $1.1 million; for 2022-23, the cost is $164,681. He also pointed out that with a districtwide population of approximately 3,800 students, that equals about $44 per student this school year. He noted that the state requires districts to have social and emotional learning efforts programs. “It’s an investment we believe in,” Portser said of Leader in Me.

Quotable: “I’m a little confused why we would spend this much money when we obviously don’t have it,” Wilson said. “We’ve raised taxes and we’re going to continue to raise taxes.” She added that most parents she speaks to do not want the program in Elizabethtown. Bobbi Thompson also spoke out, saying, “No teacher, no staff member needs to tell my kid the haves and have-nots of life. That’s my job. ... Teachers need to be educators. And education is standard: history, reading, writing, arithmetic. Nothing about emotion needs to be in there. Kids can figure that out on their own.”

Board review: The board was presented with the athletic schedule for 2022-23 as well as updated student handbooks.

Action meeting: At the Aug. 23 meeting, board members will be asked to approve field trips for the 2022-23 school year along with an overnight field trip for the FFA program. The board will also vote on a lease with the Community Action Program of Lancaster County to continue hosting Head Start this year at East High Street Elementary School. Also, policies on student discipline, student expression/dissemination of materials, controlled substances, electronic devices, gifts and donations, and food services will be up for final approval.