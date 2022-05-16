When: Elizabethtown Area school board workshop meeting, May 10.

What happened: The school board approved resolutions authorizing the display and advertisement of the 2022-23 proposed final budget totaling $73.04 million. The final budget, to be adopted at the June 14 meeting, includes a 3% property tax increase.

The votes: Three board members — Vice President Michael Martin and Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth —voted against the budget display. Five others — President Terry Seiders, Craig Hummer, Caroline Lalvani, Karen Sweigart and James Read — voted in favor. For the resolution authorizing the advertisement of the final budget at least 10 days before it is adopted, the Lindemuths both voted no while Martin voted yes. Board member James Emery, who attended the meeting via Zoom, had lost connection at that point and did not vote. Attempts to reach Emery about how he would have voted were unsuccessful.

Tax numbers: A 3% tax increase would bring the millage to 18.6089, resulting in a tax bill of $3,349.60 — a $97.56 increase — for the owner of a homestead property with a median assessed value of $180,000.

Bus concern: Parent Jen Keener addressed the board about the removal of a bus driver in April. According to Keener, the driver said something inappropriate in response to a situation with a student; the driver regretted what she said and reported the incident to her supervisor. Also speaking on behalf of other parents, Keener asked that the driver be reinstated. She described as “horrendous” the behavior and language of some students on the bus. Keener also stated that she doesn’t feel the children are as safe with the substitute driver.

Quotable: “I trust my kids with her wholeheartedly,” Keener said of the dismissed driver. “She’s not just a bus driver ... she cares for these kids beyond what others do.”

District response: Spokesman Troy Portser said later that the incident was being handled by the busing company, Durham School Services, the driver’s employer.

Low-enrollment courses: High school Principal Jason D’Amico gave an update on the master schedule and course selection process and presented a list of 11 classes for 2022-23 with enrollments with fewer than 12 students. These classes, up for approval at the May 24 action meeting, include Advanced Placement physics, artistic crafts and fibers, broadcasting and digital media, and electronics and robotics.

Contracts: Also up for approval on May 24 will be a contract for athletic trainer services with Penn State Health. Penn State Health would replace Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, costing $13,000 less the first year and offering more consistent scheduling. According to Portser, that four-year contract starts at $60,000 and ends at $64,613 the final year, with annual savings of $10,000 to $13,000. Also proposed is an amendment to the custodial services agreement with ABM Industry Groups, removing personnel from Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools, which are being closed. The change will save about $40,000 a year.

Crisis counseling: The board also discussed a proposed two-year agreement with Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services to continue providing crisis response counseling to secondary students, which school counselors are not qualified to do. The district pays two-thirds of the salary/benefits cost for a counselor, amounting to $55,000 to $60,000 a year, said Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent for student support services and compliance. Lalvani noted that the need for this counseling is “extremely high.” Schwarzman added that COVID-19 relief monies can fund these services.

Sponsorships/donation: Albright and Thiry Orthodontics wants to renew an agreement to sponsor light pole banners for $6,500 annually for three years. Greiner Industries would sponsor the high school’s welding program at $15,000 for a year. Both proposals are through Market Street Sports Group. Also, DDMP Investment Advisors has offered a $500 donation for the district’s facility dog program.

Safety/security: It was announced that Schwarzman has been appointed as the school safety and security coordinator following the resignation of human resources director Richard Toth, who previously held the position.