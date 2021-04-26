When: Elizabethtown school board meeting, April 13.

What happened: Administrators recommended that the district’s four neighborhood elementary schools be combined into two larger community-style schools as they seek to provide students with a quality education while being mindful of fiscal realities and responsibilities. Those obligations include the future need to renovate the secondary complex, which houses the middle school and high school, with a “back-of-the-envelope” estimate of between $50 million and $80 million. The recommendation is part of ongoing discussions on potentially consolidating all primary grades into East High and Bainbridge elementary schools, which would mean that Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools would be shuttered.

Background: Rheems and Mill Road had been targeted for renovation, at a combined estimated cost of $28 million, as the third part of the district’s four-phase building program. East High was renovated as part of phase one, which included the 2011 construction of Bear Creek School for grades four through six; an overhaul of Bainbridge was phase two. Phase four would be the secondary complex. Phase three plans changed in March 2019 when the school board approved a renovation to the lower level of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School to house sixth-graders, with the potential to renovate Rheems at a significantly lower cost and possibly close Mill Road.

Current status: The middle school renovations, which cost $4.36 million, are nearly complete, with sixth-grade students set to move there from Bear Creek at the start of the 2021-22 school year. At the same time, third-graders are moving to Bear Creek, leaving grades kindergarten through second, and an anticipated 33 empty classrooms, in those four elementary school buildings.

Looking ahead: For the upcoming school year, the four buildings could accommodate 1,748 students, but the enrollment is projected to be 741 students, Superintendent Michele Balliet told the board. She noted that 24 staff positions have been reassigned as a result of the Bear Creek/middle school realignments. And because of the K-2 enrollment, two teacher positions have been eliminated.

What’s next: A final decision is months away, with board discussions to continue and community forums slated for June and September.

Budget: In looking at the 2021-22 district budget, most board members, when polled, agreed with a 2.9% increase in property taxes, rather than the 3% previously discussed. That is nearly 1% less than the 3.8% allowed by the state’s Act 1 index. Board member Michael Martin said he would like to see a lower rate, as did Riggleman. The board will vote to advertise and display a proposed final budget on May 11, with the final budget to be adopted June 15.

Next year: Balliet presented instructional plans for the 2021-22 school year for both in-person learning and a continuation of online learning. However, the online programs will be rebranded from EASD Online and Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual School to E-town Cyber-Real-Time and E-town Cyber-Independent.