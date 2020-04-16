When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, April 14.

What happened: Even with learning moved online due to the pandemic, the last day of school will remain Wednesday, June 3. Graduation is still planned for Tuesday, June 2, Superintendent Michele Balliet told the school board during its second meeting held remotely on Zoom.

Quotable: “I want our students to know that we love them, we care about them, and we’re going to continue to engage them because all of us are in this together,” Balliet said.

Chromebooks and meals: The district has distributed 598 Chromebook devices for online learning, with the next distribution scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. April 16. The district also continues to distribute Bear Bags for families experiencing food insecurity.

Kindergarten registration: Though screenings for incoming kindergarten students have been postponed until possibly the summer, or maybe canceled, Balliet encouraged families to complete online registration as soon as possible.

Online learning update: Assistant Superintendent Daniel Serfass said the district has transitioned from online enrichment and review to instruction in new content. The average daily hours of student engagement range from one and a half for primary students to four hours for high school students. Over 90% of the district’s students are regularly engaged in learning, with staff continuing to reach out to those who are not to offer support.

Graduation requirements: The state Department of Education has recommended granting reasonable latitude for seniors to graduate on time despite the pandemic, Serfass said. A resolution will be presented at the April 28 meeting. Because online classes are pass/fail rather than graded, Serfass said, the final class rank will be determined based on grades from the first semester.

Budget impact: Dan Forry, director of finance and operations, said the earned income tax, which is collected by Lancaster County and distributed to school districts, has dropped because of the pandemic’s effect on employment. That tax was expected to provide $4.4 million into the current year’s budget, and now the district will be fortunate to get $4 million, Forry said. And even if things start turning around, it’s projected that by December, there will still be an 18% drop in earned income tax revenue. “So for E-town, that’s over $1 million loss in revenue for next year,” Forry said, referring to the 2020-21 budget, which must be passed in June. He predicted the district will need to cut expenditures even if it enacts the maxim 3.3% tax increase allowed by the state. Board members generally agreed on going with a 2.74% increase, with Michael Martin suggesting the board look at a lower tax increase.

What’s next: When it meets again on April 28, the board will consider policies on state-ordered school closings, attendance at meetings via electronic communication, family and medical leaves and federal fiscal compliance.