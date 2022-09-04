When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Aug. 23. Board member Caroline Lalvani was absent.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Balliet described a “wonderful” first day on Aug. 23 for students in grades one through 12. She reported an attendance of 3,394 students that day, with 87 absent. Adding the 227 kindergartners who started Aug. 25, the district’s total starting enrollment was 3,708, compared to 3,716 last year.

Questions on updated policies: The board gave unanimous final approval to several policies upon second reading: student discipline; student expression/dissemination of materials; controlled substances/paraphernalia; electronic devices; gifts, grants, donations; and food services. But during public comment, Theia Hofstetter expressed concern about policies not being in final form when adopted. Hofstetter said that, for example, the legal references cited in the policy on student discipline, included two policies that don’t exist in the district. She said she had contacted board Vice President Michael Martin, policy chair, who explained that legal references within a proposed policy update are part of a generic draft that comes from the Pennsylvania School Board Association. Once a board adopts a policy, it is sent back to the association, which substitutes references specific to the district, but that process may take some time.

Quotable: “The current procedure of giving final approval on policies and documents before a final draft has been created seems illogical and could potentially open the district up to liability issues if errors are made and not corrected before finalization,” said Hofstetter, who asked for that procedure to be reviewed. Similarly, Hofstetter was concerned about the same process in updating the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan.

Response: Martin said he would look at the association’s process and see if any adjustments could be made. Board member Craig Hummer’s asked whether changes would affect the policy itself, and Martin said no.

Summer projects: Adam Bergens, director of buildings and grounds, described several capital projects completed around the district over the summer, totaling $184,037, as well as projects in progress, totaling $334,337. Together, the total is $518,374. Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, noted that some of the projects are taking longer to complete because of supply chain issues. “Shipping delays are real,” he observed. The completed projects include replacement of furniture in multiple buildings, such as cafeteria tables; cleaning sewer lines in the high school/middle school complex; and new sound panels in Daubert Gymnasium. Projects still in the works include a fire alarm system upgrade at the high school/middle school, wind screens for the tennis courts and refurbishment of the varsity baseball infield.

Other business: The board unanimously approved field trips for the 2022-23 school year and an overnight field trip for the FFA program in September. Also approved was a lease with the Community Action Program of Lancaster County to continue hosting Head Start this year at East High Street Elementary School, with Danielle Lindemuth casting a lone no vote. After the meeting, she declined to comment on why she voted no.

Public comment on teachers: Alisha Runkle spoke about teachers being undermined and attacked by some community members. She described an “angry church congregation” and Christian nationalist group that search for something to complain about. (Asked later, she said she was referring to LifeGate Elizabethtown and FreePA.) “They hurl wildly deceitful and disgusting accusations at our teachers,” Runkle said. And most complaints brought before the board “have been nothing more than clickbait and a goal to incite moral panic.” Kristy Moore, a teacher in another district, said that teacher job satisfaction has plummeted, and many are leaving the profession as “right-wing extremists” portray them as indoctrinators and groomers who prey on children. Also, some states have issued educator gag orders limiting discussion on race, racism and LGBTQ issues, she noted.