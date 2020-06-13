What: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, June 19.

What happened: Elizabethtown Area School District plans to survey employees and families later this month on what their concerns and expectations are and what they value when schools reopen this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The results will be used to develop a reopening plan that incorporates the flexibility to meet the diverse needs of district families and employees and also complies with the most current state and federal guidelines, Superintendent Michele Balliet told the school board during its videoconference.

Details: Balliet described four possible scenarios. One is a total reopening but would allow some students and families to opt for distance learning out of safety and health concerns. The second provides both in-person and distance learning, depending on grade level. A blended scenario would combine in-person and remote learning for all students, alternating days or weeks. A fourth would continue remote learning, but outline conditions for reopening in person.

Quotable: “We’re not anticipating a total remote learning for all students,” Balliet said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Timeline: Survey questions will be developed by a diverse group representing faculty and administration, support staff, parents, community partners and the school board. The surveys will begin June 23 and conclude June 30, Balliet said.

What’s next: Balliet said she anticipates a special board meeting, likely on July 28, to consider recommendations for reopening. Also on the agenda will be the state-required reopening plans for health and safety, teaching and learning, equity and access, and social and emotional learning.

Other issue: Balliet read a statement supporting the Black Lives Matters movement, which was reignited by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Balliet said the district was proud to see a diverse group of community members “join forces with our local law enforcement in a very peaceful and public display of unity and call for change” during a rally June 6 in Elizabethtown.

Other business: The board approved the establishment of a Navy National Defense Cadet Corps at Elizabethtown Area High School, starting in August 2021.

Finances: Dan Forry, the district’s director of finance and operations, said the state is providing next year the same amount of state revenue for basic and special education as this year. For the district's proposed $66.3 million budget for 2020-21, which will get a final vote at the June 23 meeting, Forry recommends including $383,022 the district is slated to get in federal coronavirus aid funds as revenue in the budget, thus reducing the amount of fund balance needed to eliminate a projected deficit of $567,346.