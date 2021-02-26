When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Feb. 23.

What happened: The board decided to move the first day of the next school year ahead by one week to Aug. 23, the same day as the start of the Elizabethtown Fair. And the last day will be on May 26, before Memorial Day weekend. The board voted 7-1 in favor of the new start date, with board member Michelle Pelna opposing the change. Board member Craig Hummer was absent. Instead of full days, students will attend for half-days that entire first week, being dismissed before fair activities get into full swing in the afternoons and evenings.

Background: The proposed 2021-22 calendar was first presented at the Jan. 12 school board meeting. Half-days for the first week were suggested because of the transitions of third graders to Bear Creek School and sixth graders from Bear Creek School to the middle school. Also, administrators believe there are educational benefits to ending school before Memorial Day because students are typically more engaged at the start of a school year than at the end.

COVID-19 update: Because of the pandemic, middle and high school students have been attending school this year on a hybrid schedule: in person two days a week and virtually at home for three days a week. A community/district learning hub is set to open March 1 at the Cornerstone Youth Center to give some of these students another place besides their homes to attend school virtually during school hours on the days they would take part in online learning. There is no cost for parents. In addition to the Cornerstone, other community partners are Elizabethtown Area Communities That Care, Elizabethtown College, the local ministerium and Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services.

Quotable: “We think it’s going to be a benefit to our students not only academically but with regard to their social and emotional well-being as well as providing families a support structure,” said Richard Schwarzman, assistant to the superintendent.

New assistant superintendent: The board also approved the hiring of a new assistant superintendent to replace Daniel Serfass, who is departing to become superintendent of the Camp Hill School District. Karen Nell will assume that position effective April 12, at an annual salary of $135,000. Nell is currently director of secondary curriculum and instruction with the Manheim Township School District. She previously served as principal of Schaeffer Elementary School and assistant principal at Manheim Township High School. She holds a doctorate in educational administration from Temple University.

Budget: Dan Forry, the district’s director of finance and operations, gave a budget update in preparation for the board authorizing the display and advertising of a proposed final budget for 2021-22 on May 11, with the final budget to be adopted on June 22. If the board raises taxes by 3.8%, which is the state Act 1 index limit for Elizabethtown, the budget will have a surplus of $44,720, and the tax increase for the median property with a homestead discount would be $119.59. If the tax increase is 3%, there would be a deficit of $260,482; with a 2.5% increase, the deficit would be $451,233; median tax increases would be $94.42 and $78.68, respectively.