When: School board meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: Adam Bergens, the district’s director of buildings and grounds, described the process of asbestos removal planned at Elizabethtown Area Middle School. The asbestos must be removed from the lower level before renovations begin there next year in order to relocate sixth graders from Bear Creek Elementary School to the middle school the following year.
Background: The asbestos, the last known remaining amount in the high school/middle school complex, is contained in tiles in a few classrooms and in the adhesive that affixes a rubber mat to a concrete floor in the fitness center. Bergens noted that asbestos was used heavily in the past and not monitored before 1986. If undisturbed, asbestos is not a problem, he said.
Quotable: “It’s in good sound shape until we do the construction,” Bergens said. Then it would be an issue because the asbestos would become airborne, he added.
Timetable: Bergens said the project, to be done on nights and weekends, would last two to three weeks. The district is working with Cumberland Analytical Laboratories on developing bid specifications, with a bid to be awarded to an asbestos removal expert in January. Superintendent Michele Balliet noted that the project wouldn’t begin until after the rifle team season is over in mid-February. (The rifle range is in the lower level.) She said there would be a districtwide communication about the project.
The cost: Jeffrey Ammerman, the district’s director of finance and operations, expects the project’s cost, which is part of the renovation’s overall cost, to come in under $25,000.
Reorganization: In a reorganizational meeting before the workshop meeting, five recently reelected board members took the oath of office: Craig Hummer, Michael Martin, M. Caroline Lalvani, Karen Sweigart and Terry Seiders. Seiders and Lalvani were re-elected to one-year terms as board president and vice president, respectively.
Taxes: In his review of the district’s five-year financial plan, Ammerman presented a resolution, to be voted on Dec. 17, that would limit any tax increase for the 2020-21 district budget to the Act 1 index of 3.3%.