When: School board meeting, Nov. 12.
What happened: Grace Heiland of the Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architectural firm presented design plans for the upcoming renovation to the lower level of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School. That renovation, to start next June, will allow the district’s sixth grade classes, now at Bear Creek School, to move to the middle school at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Background: In August, the board approved a $6 million lower-level renovation for eight classrooms, including two science rooms, which would accommodate two of the three sixth grade teams, as well as physical education space.
Additional upgrades: The board is now considering a cafeteria upgrade to accommodate 300 additional students, bringing the total capacity to 630 middle school and high school students, and also a renovation to the middle school’s two gymnasiums. These additional projects bring the total base cost estimate to $6.36 million. Alternate options would add to the base price.
What’s next: Heiland said construction documents will be presented in January, with bidding taking place in February. Bids will be presented to the board in March for approval, with construction slated to start in June 2020 and continue through May 2021. Additional upgrades could be done in summer 2021.