When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: The focus of the meeting, lasting four and a half hours, was the board’s decision on whether to remove the controversial novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews from the high school/middle school library because of content deemed overly vulgar and sexual. As previously reported by LNP | LancasterOnline, the board voted 6-3 to uphold former Superintendent Michele Balliet’s decision to keep the book following a parent’s request to remove it. Prior to the board’s discussion and vote, public comment lasted about two and a half hours. But the board did attend to other business presented at the Oct. 11 workshop meeting.

Girls wrestling: The board unanimously approved a varsity girls wrestling program, to start by Thanksgiving. Athletic director Bill Templin previously explained that there are 68 programs in Pennsylvania, and Elizabethtown’s will be the ninth in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. An assistant girls wrestling coach will be hired at a salary ranging from $3,539 to $7,147, depending on experience.

Board member comments: Danielle Lindemuth noted that the female students who spoke in favor of the wrestling program at the Oct. 11 meeting were clear that they want to wrestle girls. She asked that the board begin the process of putting a policy in place “to protect all of our students” when it comes to sports. Danielle Lindemuth was contacted later by email and asked if she is proposing a policy that would require students to compete on sports teams that match their sex at birth. In her reply, she stated that at the workshop meeting, “the students made this request because they want to wrestle girls. It is my desire to create a policy that would honor that request.” Also, Stephen Lindemuth questioned the higher-end cost of the coach’s salary but was told that it is based on the district’s collective bargaining agreement.

Bocce ball and leadership club: The board also unanimously approved a Unified Bocce Ball team and an Inclusive Leadership Club, to start this school year. Both are under Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports. The after-school bocce ball program would involve students with intellectual disabilities and those without. The leadership club, required by IUS, would meet during the school day. Special Olympics of Pennsylvania will provide all materials, uniforms, training and a $1,000 coach stipend for two years, after which the team would be funded by the district and/or booster club.

Athletic facilities study: The board unanimously approved proposals from ELA Group and Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates to conduct a feasibility study in order to develop a master plan for the athletic facilities. Possible upgrades include replacing the track, installing artificial turf on Thompson Field and adding a fieldhouse. ELA Group’s fee is $7,800, while Crabtree Rohrbaugh will charge up to $4,500.

Policies: The board gave final approval, on second reading, to an updated policy that would prohibit nonschool organizations/groups/individuals from distributing fliers in the schools for programs and events. The policy would go into effect Jan. 1. Effective now is a change to a policy school on organization, to reflect that sixth grade is now in the middle school.

Financial update: Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, reported that for the 2023-24 budget, the state's Act 1 index will limit the district’s potential property tax increase to 5.1%. For the 2022-23 budget, the tax increase was 3%. Forry pointed to the roughly $90 million cost of the planned renovation to the high school/middle school complex and discussed paying for the project. Assuming an annual 3% tax increase, one scenario put aside $400,000 a year for the renovation through 2027-28, which would create a $2.1 million deficit that year. But that would enable the district to pay $6.9 million toward the estimated $8 million annual bond payment starting in 2028-29. (That figure includes current debt.) If the district raised taxes by 5.1% in 2023-24 and designated 2.1% of that increase to the project, that would create $850,000 to put toward savings. If that revenue continued and the district saved an additional $400,000 each year, that would yield a bond payment capacity of $7.3 million by 2028-29 (including current debt). In the coming months, the board will look at multi-year budget projections and give input on potential tax increases.