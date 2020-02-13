When: School board meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: Even though the school district is withdrawing from the governing board of Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services at the end of this year, the childcare program in district buildings will continue as it has been for the past 10 years, board President Terry Seiders said during the meeting.
Background: The board’s decision last month was based on the premise its primary function is education, while recreation is the responsibility of municipalities. In January, the district began charging GEARS a fee equaling 3% of gross revenues for before- and after-school childcare in the district’s four elementary schools and Bear Creek School.
At issue: Five residents questioned the district’s withdrawal from its partnership with GEARS. Among the residents was David Koppel, who said he is concerned the 3% assessment expected to be passed on to parents could “literally take food out of students’ mouths.” The childcare program provides meals for students, some of whose families struggle financially, Koppel said, noting that research shows that hungry students do not learn effectively. “Having breakfast isn’t recreation; it’s a necessity.” Kelly Monaghan told the board: “To say that those (childcare) hours aren’t relevant to education is just a gross bit of negligence or maybe willful blindness.”
Board action: The board voted to approve a request by GEARS partners — Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy and West Donegal townships — to postpone a deadline, from February to October, for those municipalities to notify GEARS if they plan to exit the partnership or suggest changes. Seiders also said the executive committees from the school board and GEARS would meet in March to discuss recreation fee schedules for district facilities.
What’s next: While no citizens spoke about the district’s proposal, unveiled last month, to study the possibility of going from four elementary schools to two, Superintendent Michele Balliet gave an update on the evaluation process, with more detailed options to be presented next month.
School calendar: On Feb. 28, the board will vote on a proposed calendar for the 2020-21 school year, with the first day of school slated for Aug. 31, and the last day of school and graduation on June 8.