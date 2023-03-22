When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, March 14.

What happened: Board members discussed, during a work session, a proposed contract with Sage Technology Solutions to upgrade the sound and audio-visual systems in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School auditorium. The $71,000 cost will be paid out of capital reserve funds. The board will vote on the contract March 28. If approved, the new systems would be installed over the summer.

Why it’s important: Meetings have been held in the middle school auditorium since last April and are livestreamed over Zoom and available afterward on the district’s YouTube channel. Cameras and other equipment must be set up and torn down for each meeting; at times, the microphones have been glitchy.

Background: School board meetings previously were held in the high school/middle school’s instructional media center — a smaller space than the middle school auditorium. Plans originally called for holding meetings at the media center. But because the middle school auditorium accommodates around 300 people and is more available than the high school auditorium, board meetings will continue to be held at the middle school.

Other advantages: Pointing to increasing parent engagement, Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, explained that the equipment could be used to stream such activities as student assemblies or award presentations, allowing for parents to view those events virtually. During public comment, parent Jamie Fickes expressed support for the technology upgrade, saying he would have loved to have been able to watch while working from home when his daughter was named a leader of the month at East High Street Elementary School.

Quotable: “In my opinion, this space suits us much better, and we just don’t have the technology now to meet the needs of our community in terms of being able to properly broadcast our meetings, which I think we all feel is an important service that we’re providing,” said board Vice President Michael Martin.

Financial update/tax increase: Forry showed that with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed increase in state education spending, the district this year could get $776,737 more than projected: an additional $624,696 in basic education funding and $152,041 more in special education funding. However, that amount is uncertain, and the state budget likely won’t be passed before the district passes its final 2023-24 budget in June. Forry recommended a 3% tax increase and, if additional state funding is given, putting the money toward the planned high school/middle school renovation. Board members were polled on whether they would support a 3% tax increase; the state’s Act 1 index would allow up to 5.1%. Seven members indicated they would support it. Martin said he was not in favor, as he would prefer to a “more aggressive approach” in cost-cutting. Danielle Lindemuth suggested a 2% increase instead.

Policies: On March 28, the board will vote on final approval for a revised policy on gifts, grants and donations. Changes include the value of gifts that the superintendent or designee can accept without board approval (from $300 or less to $1,000 or less) and allowing for ongoing gifts from organizations such as Parent Teacher Organizations and booster clubs regardless of value. Martin, policy committee chair, reported that the committee has finished its review of a separate policy on acquisition of resource materials including library books. That policy, to guide procedures on how books with mature themes are selected and categorized, will be presented to the board in May for first-reading approval. If granted, it would be up for final approval in June.

Background: The two policies were reviewed following the controversy over a school library book, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” which contains sexual content, and after citizens had asked to donate books and materials. A moratorium on accepting donations was imposed in November and lifted at the Feb. 28 meeting so the district could accept PTO donations, including books and proceeds from elementary school book fairs.

Motion clarification: Martin said he realized afterward there was confusion about the motion he made Feb. 28, which was worded so the moratorium was lifted on all donations, not just from the PTO, as the board members apparently believed they were voting on. Mrs. Lindemuth questioned how the motion could be different from what’s listed on the agenda. She was told that the motion is what is actually stated at the meeting. Saying he would accept responsibility, Martin said he wanted to address a backlog in donations. He added that he wrote his motion beforehand and didn’t review the agenda item. No action was taken to redo the motion.