When: Elizabethtown Area school board workshop meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Board members discussed the administration’s proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, with the first day of school for grades one through 12 on Tuesday, Aug. 22, which is during the week of the Elizabethtown Fair. The four school days that week would be early-dismissal days; kindergarten students would start on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25. The last day of school would be Thursday, May 30, 2024. The first week of early-dismissal days is designed to accommodate the fair but also allows for professional development for staff on those afternoons, including safety and security training.

Background: The 2021-22 school year was the first in recent memory that began during the fair, which takes place on district-owned property adjacent to athletic fields and East High Street Elementary School. Before that, school typically started Monday following fair week. In a January 2021 survey, 56% of respondents supported starting school during the fair. The current school year also started during fair week on Aug. 23.

District rationale: Troy Portser, director of school and community information, who presented the calendar, said an earlier start date is beneficial because instruction at the start of the school year is more valuable and robust than that given after Memorial Day, after testing is done. Acting Superintendent Karen Nell, speaking by Zoom, added that the preference is to “frontload the curriculum” to cover as much material as possible before state-mandated testing.

Professional development: Portser said that when professional development is offered earlier in the year, teachers can employ that knowledge in the classroom that year. The calendar includes 10 early-dismissal days used for staff development and parent-teacher conferences and 13 no-school days for students (four before Aug. 22), also for development and conferences.

Board member concerns: Vice President Michael Martin and Karen Sweigart said four half-days in a row creates a burden for working parents who must arrange alternate childcare. Stephen Lindemuth described having school start after the fair as a community tradition.

Quotable: “Historically, it’s kind of been a rite of passage for our students,” Lindemuth said. “The last week of summer has always been fair week, and I think it’s something worth keeping intact.”

Parent’s reaction: During public comment, Alisha Runkle said she would be interested in seeing a new community survey. Over the past two years, the first week of early-dismissal days caused a “huge strain” on her family.

What’s next: The administration will prepare alternative calendars with a start date of Monday, Aug. 28, showing different scenarios for early-dismissal days. Adding four days to the end of the year would bring the last day to Wednesday, June 5, 2024. If the alternative calendars are ready by the Jan. 24 action meeting, the board will continue the discussion. If not, the board will review and vote on the calendar in February.

Middle school courses: Three new courses for 2023-24 will be up for approval on Jan. 24: Introduction to Computer Science, Middle School STEM and Project Based Literacy. Also, middle school Principal David explained that a new bell schedule next year will align the sixth and seventh/eighth-grade schedules, which are now separate. The unified schedule will allow for 65-minute classes in all subjects, better teacher planning and extra enrichment activities; the new courses can be offered without adding staff.

Personnel: The board approved contracts with the Intermediate Unit 13 and North Group Consultants to facilitate the search for a new superintendent. The board approved a contract for Garret Rain to serve as safety and security coordinator through June 23, 2024. The board also approved the hiring of Kaitlyn Dobyns as the middle school’s assistant principal.

Up for approval: On Jan. 24, the board will vote on contracts for elementary trauma counseling services, custodial services and an e-rate services consultant. The board will also vote on the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s 2023-24 budget of $23.5 million; Elizabethtown’s share is $1.36 million plus $68,820 for bond repayment.

Content policy: The policy committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the high school, to continue its review of policies dealing with resource materials and donations. At a December meeting on these policies, discussion included how district librarians select and flag books, and the opt-out process for students.The meeting will be recorded and posted on the district’s YouTube channel but not livestreamed.