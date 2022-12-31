When: Elizabethtown Area School District Dec. 20, action meeting.

What happened: In a financial update, Dan Forry, chief finance and operations officer, presented possible scenarios for financing a high school/middle school complex renovation that could cost $90 million. That price tag is a rough estimate and could change, as the school board has not made any decisions yet on what renovations will be done.

Details: In a scenario with a start date of 2027-28 for a three-year financing period, Forry recommended dedicating 1.6% of any property tax increase over the next seven years toward building the capacity to pay an annual bond payment of $8 million to $8.5 million. He also recommended increasing the planned tax increase next year to 4.1% followed by 3% increases for the next four years so deficits would be smaller.

Rationale: Forry believes it’s wise to begin building payment reserves now because if the district waits until 2027-28, just paying the bond payments for the next three years would require tax increases of 2.8%, 6.1% and 2.3% respectively.

Quotable: “If we aren’t able to put anything towards the project, then we’re really getting the cart before the horse,” Forry told the board. “It’s great to come up with a design … but if we don’t have the borrowing capacity at the time we’re implementing the project, the project’s not going to go.”

Next steps: Board member Craig Hummer proposed coming up with a timeline in January to determine what the needs are and what the project’s scope should be to justify the commitment. Also, the board will continue to review 2023-24 budget numbers over the next several months before a final budget is passed in June.

Budget concerns: After Board Vice President Michael Martin requested a “more refined approach” to seeking budget cuts, Acting Superintendent Karen Nell said the administration will better share with board members how internal budget meetings happen with a “laser focus” and share examples in January. Martin expressed concern with continuing deficits, even with a 3% increase and no money set aside for the renovation.

Background: Martin previously requested the administration come up with $1 million in cuts, which spurred community protest. No cuts were made.

New courses, curriculum: As presented at the Dec. 6 workshop meeting, the board approved four new high school courses for the 2023-24 school year: Spanish and Technology, Introduction to Journalism/Yearbook 1, Exploring Computer Science, and Business Management and Marketing II along with an extension of Honors Introduction to Python (coding). Also approved were new high school and middle school curriculum: Naval Science I (high school), Cyber Essentials (grade six) and Life Ready Pathways (grades six, seven and eight.)

Mental health screenings: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Samaritan Counseling Center’s Teen Hope program to conduct screenings for ninth-graders; letters will be sent to parents, who can choose to have a student screened. Board member Danielle Lindemuth voted against. At the Dec. 6 meeting, she expressed concern that students ages 14 and older don’t have to allow parents to see the screening results.

Other business: The board named Saxton & Stump LLC as the district’s solicitor effective Jan. 1, because the law firm used by the district, Kegel, Kelin, Litts & Lord, LLC, is merging with Saxton & Stump. The board also gave final approval to two updated policies: emergency preparedness and response and school security personnel. And it approved a donation of pocket U.S. Constitutions from Tom Miller.

Superintendent search: Board President Terry Seiders gave an update on the search for a new superintendent to replace former Superintendent Michele Balliet, who retired in October. The district will conduct an online forum to poll district staff and the community on the most important attributes to look for in a superintendent; that will take place between Jan. 9-20. Seiders expects that district will hire a new superintendent in mid-April.