When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, April 11.

What happened: During this work session, school officials responded to questions raised at the last meeting about possible upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities. Athletic Director Bill Templin and Adam Bergens, director of building and grounds, addressed concerns about safety, maintenance and cost savings of the proposed artificial turf for the Thompson football field.

Also: The administration has proposed replacing and reconfiguring the track that circles the football field, going from eight to six lanes, and adding a two- or three-story fieldhouse. Also proposed were a new accessible spectator entrance off East High Street with improved emergency services access and replacing the varsity baseball dugouts; the dugouts would be included in a future capital project plan. A resized football field with artificial turf could also be used for soccer, field hockey and lacrosse as well as marching band practice.

Safety: Templin said the NFL and its Players Association commissioned a study that showed “there’s no significant statistical difference between natural grass and artificial turf when it comes to significant injuries: legs, knees, ankles.” Penn State University also has studied different playing surfaces and found no difference in injuries on turf versus grass, he said.

Maintenance: Bergens described how, every February before the start of spring sports, Jane Hoover Field, the district’s existing artificial turf field, is groomed and swept with a magnet for foreign objects. “Historically, we get a lot of hairpins and earrings in this hopper,” he said. Also, rubber is added to the field as needed during monthly inspections. And every summer, Bergens said, a third party does deep cleaning and the required testing to make sure the surface is soft enough to prevent concussions. Bergens also said that, comparing costs per event, maintenance for artificial turf is much less costly than for a grass field.

Costs and bidding: The new track, artificial turf and the accessible entrance/EMS access would cost $3.59 million. A two-story fieldhouse would range between $7.08 million and $7.88 million; a three-story fieldhouse would cost between $10.4 million and $11.5 million. If a three-story fieldhouse is approved, the total outlay could be as high as $15 million.

More: Originally, the fieldwork, entrances and two-story fieldhouse were grouped together as the base bid with the three-story fieldhouse as an alternative. Board member Danielle Lindemuth asked if the board could get separate bids for the different components, in case the board would decide to upgrade the field but not build the fieldhouse. Citing his experience as a contractor, board member James Emery suggested that it’s beneficial to have a cost breakdown because it could motivate a bidder to give a better price. The board took a poll, and a majority agreed to revise the bid package.

What’s next: At the April 25 meeting, the board will vote on authorizing its architect, engineering firm and construction manager to prepare a schematic design and bid package.

Other business: The board went into a voting session to approve the purchase of a new student van for $54,900, using the capital reserve fund. It also approved an overnight student field trip to the state Science Olympiad on April 21 and 22 and a student survey about the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center. In addition, the board reviewed lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year, to be voted on April 25: first meal for high school/middle school students, $2.65; for Bear Creek School and elementary students, $2.55; second meal, $3; adult meal, $4.25.

Elementary curriculum: The board heard about proposed curriculum updates presented by Nate Frank, curriculum and federal programs coordinator; Jacques Viau, Bear Creek principal; Amanda Baxter, Bainbridge Elementary principal; and Megan Moffett, East High Street Elementary principal. The updates, up for approval April 25, would involve math, technology and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) curriculum.

Parent concern: Teresa Crawford described how her 11-year-old daughter brought home a permission slip for what she first thought was an after-school art and craft club but was the middle school Spectrum Club. According to the district website, the club gives members “the opportunity to support each other, create awareness about diversity, and to talk about issues related to sexual orientation, gender identity and other topics on inclusivity.” Crawford said, “Besides sex education or health-related information, I do not approve of any teachers or school districts, clubs or anyone in the school discussing any sexual topics with any of my children.”