When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, May 9. Board member Caroline Lalvani was absent.

What happened: During this workshop meeting, the board appointed a new superintendent, voted to advertise the revised final budget containing a tax hike and reviewed a controversial policy to limit student access to library books that some board members and residents have deemed sexually explicit.

Superintendent: The board voted unanimously to approve a five-year contract with Acting Superintendent Karen Nell, appointing her as the district’s ninth superintendent, starting July 1 with an annual salary of $190,000. The board also approved an addendum to Nell’s acting superintendent agreement, increasing her compensation from May 15 to June 30 so it’s equivalent to her superintendent salary: a per diem rate of $730.77 for each workday in that time period.

Budget and taxes: With a 5-3 vote, the board approved a resolution to display the 2023-24 proposed final budget of $84.4 million, with a 3% property tax increase that brings the millage to 19.1671. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. To calculate your tax bill, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property. Total expenditures include $7 million from the $8.7 million already in a committed fund balance, slated for the proposed athletic facility upgrades if approved. Voting no were Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth and board Vice President Michael Martin. All voted in favor of advertising the proposed budget, which will be up for final approval on June 13.

Budget comments: Danielle Lindemuth said the board should consider the elderly and people on tight budgets and reduce the tax burden. Emery pointed to last year’s contentious proposal to cut $1 million from the budget, saying he can’t imagine “that we don’t have some screws that are loose somewhere that we can tighten.” Craig Hummer countered that the district’s business office is always looking for ways to cut costs. During public comment, Menno Riggleman, a Republican candidate for school board, proposed freezing the millage rate for retirees. Don Lamb suggested the board form a “frugality task force.”

Books policy: Martin, chair of the policy committee, presented a revised and expanded Policy 109, on library materials, followed by a lengthy board discussion. The review of the policy over the past few months, including three public hearings, follows the controversy over sexually explicit content in the novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” and a parent’s unsuccessful challenge last year to remove the book from the middle/high school library.

Policy framework: The proposed policy lists definitions, guidelines and a rating system that would replace the current system of simply flagging books with mature content. It retains an opt-out process allowing parents/guardians to prevent their children from checking out books with specific ratings as well as a procedure for challenging library materials, with the school board having the final say in an appeal, as is the case now. It also includes criteria for weeding out library materials, such as poor physical condition and outdated content. In addition, the district would no longer accept unsolicited donations of library materials; rather, potential donors would be encouraged to make cash donations.

Details: The proposed policy defines “excessive or gratuitous” profanity, sexuality and graphic violence as that which “does not offer serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for the intended student audience.” The guidelines instruct district staff to ensure that library materials do not contain those “excessive or gratuitous” elements. A new rating system would classify materials as lower elementary, upper elementary, middle school, young adult, young adult-mature, advanced and advanced-mature. Mature content is defined as containing multiple vulgarities or obscenities; sexually descriptive content; significant references to underage drug and alcohol use; significant graphic depictions of violence; and themes of abuse/self-harm.

Quotable: “It gives a little more information and a little more power to the individual parent to decide exactly what content or books, what resources their child has access to, than what we had before,” Martin said.

Board discussion: James Emery asked the board to consider an opt-in system for books, with mature-themed books in an area accessible only to librarians. Danielle Lindemuth suggested the board look at a policy from the Central Bucks School District that some view as a book ban. She also advocated for an opt-in process requiring parents to decide for their children.

Candidate input: Kelly Fuddy, a Democratic school board candidate, pointed to reports about the American Civil Liberties Union’s allegations of LGBTQ+ discrimination at Central Bucks. Kristy Moore, also a Democratic school board candidate, described the proposed policy as a good one. But she said she is concerned the rating system constitutes censorship and could be unconstitutional. A secondary English teacher in another district, Moore said she fears some middle schoolers could lose access to “life-changing” authors and titles, such as Alan Gratz’s “Allies,” about World War II’s D-Day invasion. “I foresee a slippery slope in which a well-meaning rating system could have some negative and unintended consequences,” Moore said. Republican school board candidate Tina Wilson, the parent who challenged “Me and Earl,” thanked Martin for the committee’s work but said she agreed with Danielle Lindemuth and questioned the idea that only a small portion of the community viewed such books as a problem. “For the most part, conservative parents don’t like the thought of children reading vulgar, sexual books,” Wilson said.

What’s next: The policy will be up for first-reading approval at the May 23 meeting and final approval on June 27.