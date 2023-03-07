When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: In a do-over because of a procedural mistake at the Feb. 14 workshop meeting, the board again lifted a moratorium on Parent Teacher Organization donations, including books and proceeds from elementary school book fairs. Because the board didn’t reach a unanimous consensus at the last meeting, several residents, including two PTO members, urged all board members to vote yes. But three still voted no.

Official vote: The board voted 6-3 to lift the moratorium to allow such donations. Like the last meeting, Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth and James Emery were against lifting the moratorium before updates are made to Policy 109, which oversees the acquisition of resource materials including library books, and Policy 702, which deals with donations. Board Vice President Michael Martin, also the policy committee chair, was absent from the Feb. 14 meeting when the board arrived at a 5-3 consensus. A moratorium on donations from other sources will remain in effect until Policy 109 is updated. The policy committee will meet again to discuss Policy 109 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the high school.

Background: The moratorium was imposed in November so the policy committee could review and revise the two policies. This followed the controversy over a school library book, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” that contains sexual content; citizens had also asked to donate books and materials. Policy 109 will guide procedures on how books with mature themes are selected and flagged. Policy 702 received first-reading approval on Feb. 28 and will be up for final approval at the March 28 meeting. Changes include the value of gifts the superintendent can accept without board approval and ongoing gifts from organizations such as PTOs and booster clubs.

PTO reactions: Before the vote, Melissa Cook, PTO president at East High Street Elementary School, said the last meeting was a “very hurtful shock for me” when three board members were against lifting the moratorium, and she thanked those who were in favor, adding, “We love to see our students smile and have their day brightened with choosing a free book they might not be able to purchase for themselves.” Amy Karr, an East High PTO member, described how this year the PTO donated leadership shirts and yearbooks for each student along with a free book from the Scholastic book fair, plus a roller-skating night for students and families and teacher appreciation events. A recent fundraiser involving more than 150 students and their families raised over $10,000 for the East High PTO, she said.

Discussion: Danielle Lindemuth stressed that she appreciates the PTO’s hard work and dedication, but she said the moratorium was put in place because the policies need to be revised, and those haven’t been voted on yet. She suggested possibly allowing students to receive the free books but said that lifting the moratorium before the policies are updated goes against the board’s determination. Acting Superintendent Karen Nell said that in addition to free books for students, teachers get Scholastic dollars for classroom supplies, including library collections. She explained that teachers follow the existing Policy 109 in making selections for class libraries. “It’s not just the wild, wild west out there. Our teachers are using criteria to make educated selections on award-winning literature and classroom materials that enhance and enrich the curriculum,” Nell said. She also noted that there are no flagged books at the elementary level. Stephen Lindemuth said he would be in favor of allowing just the books for students but not donations to classroom libraries. Emery agreed with giving books to students but said that lifting the moratorium before the policies are fixed would be irresponsible.

Reaction to board statement: During public comments, parent Tina Wilson strongly criticized a statement read at the Feb. 14 meeting denouncing public comments she made at the Jan. 24 meeting about sexual abuse by teachers. In those comments, she referenced abuse statistics from a New York Post article about U.S. public educators arrested on child sex-related crimes last year. Then she asked, “Why are our teachers suddenly looking at our students as sexual beings instead of children?”

Background: The board statement, also posted on the district website, said that “broad accusatory statements thinly veiled and directed at our staff have no value to us as school directors and serve no useful purpose.” Wilson was not at the Feb. 14 meeting.

Feb. 28 comments: Wilson described the board’s Feb. 14 statement as “false” and as a “sensational, deceitful letter to silence something you didn’t want to hear.” Wilson said she spoke to a board member after the Jan. 24 meeting, “and you flat-out knew that I was not speaking about E-town teachers.” She also said the statement “intimated that I called E-town teachers groomers, pedophiles and predators. This statement is an outright lie!” Wilson said the statistic she quoted previously shows that sexual crimes by teachers against students are on the rise, and she asked what safeguards the district has in place. She noted that some schools have policies forbidding electronic communication between teachers and students that isn’t strictly academic and banning contact on social media sites like Facebook. Wilson said she wants to make sure the district is actively protecting students, “not just crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.”

Other business: The board approved the transfer of $400,000, currently committed to safety and security improvements, from the general fund to the capital reserve fund, and the commitment of $8.7 million in the general fund balance to future facility improvements.