When: Borough Council, Nov. 7.
What happened: Council members voted unanimously to adopt a proposed budget for 2020 and advertise a maximum tax rate of 4.8 mills.
What it means: After the maximum tax rate is advertised, the borough can decide later to adopt a lower rate, but not a higher one. The 2019 rate was 4.4 mills, which means a tax of $440 for every $100,000 of assessed value. The maximum rate of 4.8 mills means borough real estate taxes in 2020 will be no more than $480 for every $100,000 of assessed value.
Other business: Council reviewed a proposed fee schedule to be voted on at the Nov. 21 meeting. Among other things, fees are changing for collection of lost dogs to comply with polices from the Lancaster animal shelter run by the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Police Chief Ed Cunningham said borough police can scan dogs to check them for microchips, so it is a good idea to get dogs microchipped to get them returned home quickly and to avoid fees from the animal shelter.
Police: Cunningham said Officers Christopher R. Good and Brooke K. English, who began work in July, have completed their training and are now patrolling unaccompanied by field training officers.