When: Supervisors meeting, July 12.

What happened: Supervisors approved the renovation of the basketball court at Elizabeth Township Park. The court was installed at the park in 1998 and has not been updated since its original installation. The project will be funded by grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Why it matters: The use of pandemic relief money to pay for the court renovation is within the grant guidelines because its purpose encourages community members to get outside, township administrator Loren Miller said.

Quotable: “It is permissible if it is for entertainment, exercise or community events. ... In the context of COVID-19, it’s arguably of permissible use,” Miller said.

By the numbers: Elizabeth Township will receive a total of $418,000 in ARPA funding. The funds will be released from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development in two installments of $209,000, with the first 50% being made available for use this year. The remaining balance will be made available next summer.

What’s next: Supervisors will approve the paving of the basketball court to the lowest available bidder. The start date of renovations has yet to be determined.

Additional business: Supervisors approved enforcement action against 724 E. 28th Division Highway. The property is functioning as a junkyard in a residential area, with action pending against the property on behalf of the township.

Revised meeting date: The next regular meeting will be held Aug. 16.