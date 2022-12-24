When: Elizabeth Twp. Supervisors meeting, Dec. 12.

What happened: Elizabeth Township supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance signaling its intent to organize an authority for emergency medical services with Northwest EMS. Northwest serves as the primary emergency response agency for the township and operates the Brickerville ambulance station. Elizabeth Township joins several other municipalities considering a change in how ambulance services are delivered.

Why it’s important: Under Pennsylvania law, the township is responsible for providing emergency medical and fire services to its residents, and the need to act is urgent because of funding issues. The plan, known as the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County, seeks to fund emergency medical care by charging each property owner in the township about $75 per entity.

Background: The existing subscriber model for supporting emergency medical services is unsustainable. Only 21.6% of residents in all of Elizabeth Township and half of Clay Township, served by the Brickerville ambulance, have contributed thus far this year through the voluntary program. Over the past several months, the board has evaluated this option and sought input from residents on how to best move forward. A public notice regarding the emergency services authority ordinance was published in LNP | LancasterOnline on Nov. 24. Supervisor Michael S. Diehl had expressed concerns about joining the authority during recent board meetings but agreed with the proposal.

Quotable: “We haven’t come up with a better option at this point. This buys us more time,” Diehl said.

Alternative rejected: One of the other possibilities considered included assessing emergency services offered by Warwick Community Ambulance. After careful analysis, the board chose not to pursue this course.

Appointment: The ordinance appoints Rodney May, secretary-treasurer, as the first member of the authority board to act on behalf of the township for a term of three years.

What’s next: During a phone interview on Dec. 14, Township Administrator Loren Miller said, “The township is on track to join the authority with adoption of the ordinance at the Dec. 12 meeting. However, the decision to approve this measure does not finalize its inclusion.” Scott Kingsboro, executive director of Northwest EMS, said on Dec. 15, “I’m very happy that we’re able to continue our partnership with Elizabeth Township and the community for the future.”