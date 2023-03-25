When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting held on Mar. 13.

What happened: Duane Ober, Warwick Emergency Services fire commissioner, provided an update on his department to supervisors and those in attendance. WESC serves Lititz Borough, Warwick, and Elizabeth townships. An ambulance provided by Northwest EMS is stationed at the Brickerville Fire Company on Hopeland Road.

Volunteer recruitment and retention: Ober is concerned about the status of volunteers who serve the fire companies in WESC including Brickerville, Brunnerville, Lititz and Rothsville. Twenty-one volunteers responded to at least one call in 2022 and 12 of these volunteers are considered active and responded to at least 15% of incidents. However, nine of the 12 active volunteers are over the age of 49, an issue Ober needs to address by recruiting younger members.

A group of young men from Trail Life Troop PA-316, sponsored by Cornerstone Baptist Church, attended the meeting and Ober wanted them to know the minimum age for volunteer service is 14 years for a junior firefighter.

An important part of the mission is providing fire safety education to the community including fire prevention for children and training at local businesses.

Response times: A service contract is in place in Elizabeth Township and according to Ober, the response time should be 14 minutes from the time of dispatch to arrival on the scene. “They average just under 11 minutes per response, so they are meeting the expectations of the service contract,” remarked Ober during the meeting.

Traffic Concerns: There were eight traffic incidents at the intersection of West Newport and West Lexington roads last year, and this is a problem acknowledged Supervisor Rodney May. During a phone conversation on March 16. May said there are several factors that contribute to the hazards here including drivers not fully stopping at the stop sign at West Lexington, a slight elevation change that impedes vision, and excessive speed. Glenn Martin, road superintendent, said that new road markings and signage will be installed by PennDot over the next couple of months. He indicated that these safety features are the next step before deciding on other measures which could include four-way stop signs.

What’s next: The next board meeting is scheduled for April 10 at 7 p.m.