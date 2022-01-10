When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 3

What happened: New member Michael S. Diehl Sr., who was elected to a 6-year term in November, was sworn in. Township supervisors reorganized, appointed officers to the three-person board and addressed a water runoff issue that has been occurring for many years.

Who’s who: Supervisors unanimously appointed Jeff Burkholder as chairman, Diehl as vice chairman and Rodney D. May as secretary-treasurer.

Stormwater becomes icy road hazard: May raised a concern about a water runoff problem after being contacted by a township resident who said his vehicle recently had slid on ice just south of the intersection of East Brubaker Valley and Sleepy Hollow roads near Brickerville. Shortly after Christmas, temperatures dipped below freezing and ice formed in this area causing slippery road conditions.

Getting to the bottom of it: The problem stems from water flowing out of the gutter along the eastern side of Sleepy Hollow Road and onto the street. A minor tributary that feeds into Hammer Creek runs parallel to this portion of the street, which is maintained by the state Department of Transportation. The stream’s flow is often disrupted by mud and sediment that accumulate in the gutter, resulting in water spilling onto the roadway.

Seeking a solution: Glenn Martin, township road superintendent, said personnel from PennDOT were recently removing mud from the gutter. Then someone contacted the state to complain that the waterway was being disturbed. Although township officials said no accidents have occurred due to the slick conditions, they would like to meet with state officials to discuss what can be done to fix the problem.

Follow-up: Township Administrator Loren Miller said on Jan. 4 he spoke with a District 8 transportation official who explained PennDOT needs to obtain a permit to allow for stream and water disturbance to keep the gutter clear of debris. Officials have previously discussed the possibility township taking over this section of Sleepy Hollow Road now maintained by PennDOT. But Miller said Elizabeth Township won’t consider this option until the water issue and other concerns are rectified.

Quotable: “It’s not a complex question; it’s a complex solution,” Miller said.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet again Feb. 14, at 423 Southview Dr., Lititz.