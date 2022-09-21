When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: The future of emergency services in the township was debated by residents and township officials regarding Northwest EMS, which has proposed an administrative authority to help pay for operating costs.

Background: At the May supervisors meeting, Northwest EMS officials discussed their plan to form a municipal authority agreement in which funding would come from each property owner in the township, at about $75 per entity. The current model for supporting emergency medical services is unsustainable and the subscriber system currently being used is inadequate. Only 21.6% of residents in all of Elizabeth Township and half of Clay Township have contributed thus far this year through the voluntary program. Northwest EMS serves as the primary emergency response agency to the township and operates the Brickerville ambulance station.

Residents’ comments: Several residents were not pleased with the response times and the ability of EMS personnel to assist when calling for an ambulance. Patty Pfennig, a township resident, called 911 a couple of years ago when she was incapacitated and lying on the floor of her home. “It was not a good situation for me personally and my experience with Northwest,” recalled Pfennig, because emergency personnel had a difficult time moving her. Another resident, Terry Diehl, called for emergency services and was disappointed with the response time.

Supervisors’ concern: Chairman Jeff Burkholder responded that “lack of employees contributes to the problem.” Supervisor Michael S. Diehl has expressed unease about the authority in prior board meetings and reiterated his position in going forward with Warwick Community Ambulance. “I still have serious concerns about joining the authority. I’m encouraging the board to withdraw support and go with Warwick,” Diehl said. Rodney D. May, secretary-treasurer, said he is not ready to take this step and wants to engage township residents in the conversation before moving forward.

Subscriber program: Another issue discussed was lack of knowledge about the subscriber program. Pfennig, who moved here from the Chicago area, did not know how the system works. “I had no idea about this subscription service. I think it needs to be explained to people,” she said. May agreed and supports the idea of educating residents on how emergency medical services are provided in the township.

What’s next: According to Loren Miller, township administrator, the next step is to “distribute an educational piece detailing the authority, which will be sent by the township within the next month.” Miller believes this is a key component before making a decision. “We need residents to learn more about this and provide input.”