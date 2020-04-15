When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a declaration of disaster emergency. In light of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board also issued a penalty relief measure on delinquent property taxes.

What it means: The disaster emergency declaration is a formal statement that expresses that a situation exceeds the municipality’s normal response capabilities. The township can obtain the resources necessary to continue a response to the pandemic, and receive reimbursement on a state or federal level.

Tax relief: Supervisors approved a property tax relief measure, setting the penalty at 0% for delinquent property tax payments made by the end of this year. Residents affected by the pandemic now have the chance to make payments toward delinquent real estate taxes.

Quotable: “Our declaration doesn’t really affect local residents, aside from closing the park playgrounds while keeping the parks open. It essentially enables the township to be refunded any monies spent on emergency related items. ... If we hadn’t declared it and did incur related expenses, we wouldn’t be able to be reimbursed for them,” Secretary Loren Miller said in an email.