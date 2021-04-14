When: Elizabeth Township Supervisors meeting, April 12.

What happened: Supervisors opened bids and then awarded $233,77.10 in contracts for road improvement projects and an additional $38,787.50 for free on board (FOB) contracts.

By the numbers: Pennsy Supply won the road improvement contract for planned projects on Long Lane, Yummerdall Road and Elser Hill Road. The repaving project on Long Lane requires 3,300 tons of Superpave mix at $58.72 per ton. The projects on Yummerdall and Elser Hill roads require 590 tons of Superpave mix at $67.79 per ton. Highway Materials won the FOB contract for all other various materials. For FOB, the township uses the materials when needed to work on specific projects throughout the season. The materials include 250 tons of 9.5 mm wearing mix at $56.85, 250 tons of 19 mm binder mix at $50.95 and 250 tons of 25 mm base mix at $47.35.

Other business: A review and update of the usage and data from a speed monitoring sign was presented to the board. The specific speed sign was installed on Route 322 near Hershey Road.

Results: Loren Miller, township administrator and assistant secretary-treasurer, reported the average westbound speed was 45 mph. The pace speed range, or the majority of activity by all drivers, was between 40 and 50 mph. The eastbound zone’s average speed was 44 mph and the pace was between 40 and 50 mph. The speed limit in this zone is 40 mph. For both eastbound and westbound traffic, 85% of all drivers were driving 50 mph or less.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet next at 7 p.m. May 10 in the township building.