When: Elizabeth Township supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors reorganized and voted Michael S. Diehl as chair, while former chair Jeff Brubaker takes the position Diehl previously held as vice chair. Rodney D. May and Loren Miller were reappointed as secretary-treasurer and township administrator respectively. May has served in an official capacity with the township since the late 1970s. Miller manages day-to-day municipal operations.

Other appointments: Glenn Martin was reappointed as superintendent of the road system, a position he has held since 1990, while Rita Snavely was reappointed administrative assistant. The board approved retaining law firm of Morgan, Hallgren and Kane as township solicitor, David Miller and Associates as township engineer, and Duane Ober as fire commissioner at Warwick Emergency Services Commission.

Traffic signal upgrade: Supervisors approved an application for a Green Light-Go grant, administered by the state Department of Transportation. The state funding would provide funding to modernize traffic signals at routes 322 and 501 in Brickerville. The current system, which uses an embedded ground loop system, is outdated and inefficient, said Martin, the road superintendent. The grant would also provide for retroreflective backplates necessary to enhance traffic light visibility.

Quotable: “We have historically had problems with the ground loop requiring higher maintenance,” said Miller, during a Jan. 5 phone interview. “Moving to a radar/video detection system would improve traffic flow and bring the control at this intersection up to the current technology.”

The cost: Total cost of the project is $166,200, Miller said, noting the township would be responsible for paying just 20% of the cost, which comes to $33,240.

What’s next: The grant application is due this month. Project bids will be advertised and contracts awarded later this year, Miller said. The next supervisors meeting is at 7 p.m. Feb. 13.