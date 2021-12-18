When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Supervisors adopted a $1.3 million 2022 budget. The budget maintains the 0.5 mill tax rate that’s been in place since 2019. A 0.5 mill tax rate translates to $50 for every $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. Township Manager Loren Miller said the real estate tax generates about $176,000 for the township.

Balancing budget: The 2022 budget will use $73,967 from the township’s reserves to balance the budget. Miller said although the budget shows a deficit, the township budgets conservatively with regard to revenue from sources such as earned income tax and real estate transfer tax and road projects often come in under budget. What that means is that the projected deficit and transfer from reserves to cover the deficit may not be as large or the township may end up with a small surplus.

Details: Main road projects include oil and chip in the northwest quadrant of the township. Road improvements to Oak Lane will be a two-year project. In 2022, the road will be widened and prepped for paving, which is scheduled for 2023. Also, improvements are planned for Elizabeth Township Community Park. A total of $28,000 is earmarked for projects including paving dugouts, sealing the restroom floor and paving and marking a basketball court.

Purchase held off: The township’s proposed budget had included a $123,000 expenditure for the purchase of a dump truck. The purchase would have pushed the deficit to $196,967. Supervisors decided Dec. 13 to hold off on the purchase and continue to investigate pricing for the dump truck in 2022. Miller said supply of the model the township had been considering is very limited.

What’s next: The next meeting will be their annual reorganization of the board of supervisors at 7 p.m. Jan. 3.