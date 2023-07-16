When: Elizabeth Twp. supervisors meeting, July 10.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a $5,800 contract with Arro, a consulting firm in Lititz, to serve as bid administrator for the municipal building expansion at 423 Southview Drive, Lititz. Michael Schober, vice president and business development director for Arro, indicated the company’s primary role will be to solicit bids from contractors to perform construction services for the addition and renovation.

More: After the meeting, Schober said Arro focuses on municipal water and sewer projects while meeting all regulatory requirements. This is the first time Arro has worked with Elizabeth Township.

Expansion: The project will consist of the addition of a new conference room and an improved storage area.

Cost: Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $420,000 are anticipated to cover most of the expansion cost, Township Administrator Loren Miller said during a July 13 phone call.

Stormwater: During the meeting, Miller said the expansion plan is exempted from stormwater rules, which was granted by ordinance in 2004. The planning commission reviewed the proposal and indicated there were no issues with stormwater.

Supervisor comments: Chair Michael Diehl said he is “trying to keep this process simple and straightforward. I’m fairly comfortable with what Arro submitted.”

Dump truck sale: The township sold a dump truck for $11,302 that was no longer needed because a new one was purchased. The township received over 50 bids for the 1994 International truck.

Resignation: The board accepted the resignation of Robert Navitski from the planning commission. Navitski had served on the commission for over 20 years. No replacement has been named.

What’s next: The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 14.