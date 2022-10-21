When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: Elizabeth Township resident Nevin May, a veteran of the Vietnam War, is requesting support from the board of supervisors to make improvements to the War Memorial located in the township’s Community Park. Navy veteran Dave Snavely joined May in proposing funding upgrades necessary to improve the appearance of the memorial. Both May and Snavely help maintain the memorial, and community volunteers assist during the spring cleanup on Earth Day.

Background: The memorial was previously located on Route 322 in Brickerville but was moved to Community Park about 13 years ago.

Quotable: “We haven’t done anything for years,” Nevin said. “The shrubbery has deteriorated, and we are seeking monies under the American Rescue Plan for improvements.”

Cost: Nevin estimates the costs to be around $6,000 to $7,000 and approached supervisors after reading an article in LancasterOnline. Ken Fillo, who serves as secretary of the Elizabeth Township Park Board, said during the meeting that a grant was provided to plant 15 trees around the park with two trees flanking the memorial. “The project is expected to begin over the next couple of weeks,” Fillo said.

No decision: Chairman Jeff Burkholder said the board could not vote on the matter because it was not the agenda, but it would be included on the schedule for the Nov. 15 meeting. Township administrator Loren Miller remarked that enhancements to the memorial must go through a process and will assist May in completing the application. Miller said during an Oct. 12 phone interview that the township supports the memorial plan.

Traffic: Supervisors discussed traffic concerns at West Lexington and West Newport roads in Lititz because of a recent crash. A traffic study had been previously conducted there in 2018-19. Road Superintendent Glenn Martin said during the meeting the township would have to cover the cost of an additional study because it is not a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issue. No action was taken by supervisors. The matter will be addressed at the Nov. 15 meeting.