When: Supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: Township supervisors postponed a decision to explore the possibility of joining a regional emergency medical services authority. A resolution on the table would allow Elizabeth Township to evaluate entering into an administrative municipal authority agreement with Northwest EMS, which serves as the primary emergency response agency to the township and operates the Brickerville ambulance station. The resolution does not mean the township would be officially in the authority.

Background: Northwest is seeking a new funding model that would allow the nonprofit organization the ability to charge user fees for emergency services to residents and businesses in the municipalities it serves, mostly in Lancaster County and parts of Dauphin and Lebanon counties. Northwest projects expenses this year will surpass $4.5 million, while its budget shortfall will exceed $500,000. It has 43 full-time employees, 36 part-time employees and 10 volunteers.

Quotable: “Personally, I’m not in favor of passing a resolution,” said supervisor Michael S. Diehl, who objected to moving forward at this time with a resolution. “We have another month before we have to do anything. I would like to pursue Warwick Community Ambulance.”

Discussion: Rodney D. May, township secretary-treasurer, concurred with Diehl to wait another month before making a decision. The next board meeting is scheduled for July 11. Tom Moyer, a township resident who attended the meeting, was interested in learning more about the plan. Moyer said he is concerned with the proposed $75 fee per property owner under the municipal authority agreement. But Moyer also said he realizes the importance of timely emergency response services. “I didn’t realize how bad it was,” said Moyer, referring to the funding issues Northwest is experiencing.

In other news: The board approved a resolution for participating members of Brickerville Fire Company to be eligible for Pennsylvania workers’ compensation coverage. Participating members comprise personnel who do not respond to emergency calls but offer operational support activities including maintaining the fire station and equipment, organizing fundraisers, providing informational technology support and assisting with recruitment and other administrative functions.

Appointment: The board unanimously approved the appointment of Dell Sauder to serve as an alternate member of the township Zoning Hearing Board.