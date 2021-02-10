When: Elizabeth Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 8, held via Zoom.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a motion to empower the park board to make decisions on behalf of the township for use of the park. This includes the annual yard sale, the Lions Club concert and the annual spring cleanup. Supervisor Rodney May said the annual spring cleanup will be on the third Saturday in April and the annual yard sale will be held in early May.

Why it’s important: The park board requested additional guidance and control from the Board of Supervisors specifically with managing the activities held at the park this year. The supervisors agreed they would like to receive additional information regarding the disc golf tournament before approving.

Quotable: “The golf tournament, personally I would like to hear more about it,” May said. “They charge admission and they give away prizes and then the rest of the funds that they collect would go to the township park. It is an all-day event. We only have nine holes.”

What’s next: Supervisor Brian Wiker brought up the possibility of setting up a meeting in the future with the park board to discuss details further about the gain of support and direction from the supervisors.

Other business: The board also approved the release of the final security of $1,162,934.70 to Tractor Supply Company for its new retail store in Brickerville. The developers’ money held in escrow guarantees the developer follows through on the plan in a timely manner, said township administrator/assistant secretary treasurer after the meeting. “Should they fail to do so, we can contract a company/vendor and use a fraction or all of the funds to finish the work on their behalf. We have never had to do so, fortunately,” he said. The money released was held against future performance in fulfilling the list of stormwater management requirements as mandated by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

What’s next: Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on March 8 in the township building at 423 South View Drive, Lititz. Additional information including the meeting agenda will be available on the township website prior to the next meeting.