When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: Residents and supervisors said they are concerned by a rash of speeding incidents and vehicle accidents on Route 322 in Brickerville between Keener Road and Esbenshade’s Greenhouses in recent months. Supervisor Rodney May said he counted no less than five accidents in that area since the middle of August; one resulted in a fatality.
Background: Residents had approached supervisors before the Oct. 14 meeting to suggest the installation of signs stating “Dangerous Intersection,” “High Accident Area” or “School Bus Stop Ahead.” A resident noted there are three school bus stops in just one block between Hershey and Reifsnyder roads. Another resident asked about the possibility of installing reflectors between the center yellow lines.
What’s next: Township officials said they will contact the state Department of Transportation to ask about installing signs. But because Route 322 is a state-owned road, the township has no jurisdiction over the roadway, its upkeep or its signs, supervisors said. Elizabeth Township might be given permission to install signs if it pays for them, but supervisors agreed that drivers who are not paying attention to the road probably won’t pay attention to signs.
Also: Supervisors discussed the possibility of asking PennDOT to lower the speed limit on Route 322 between the village of Clay and Sleepy Hollow Road. The speed limit in both Clay and west of Sleepy Hollow Road is 40 mph, but it is 55 mph between Clay and Sleepy Hollow Road. Supervisors will ask PennDOT to conduct a traffic study in the area.
New engineer: The board agreed to hire David Miller Associates as the township’s contracted engineering firm.