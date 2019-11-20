When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 11.
What happened: Township supervisors proposed a 2020 budget retaining a 0.5-mill real estate tax, which results in a tax bill of $50 for $100,000 of assessed value.
Balancing the budget: The proposed spending plan is $1.31 million, said Township Manager Loren Miller. Revenues are projected at $1 million plus a $582,785 carryover from the current year.
Projects: The township plans to build a truck wash bay at the municipal building in response to state-mandated stormwater control measures. The township plans culvert projects on Lakeview Drive near Speedwell Forge Lake and on Pumping Station Road.
Drug task force: Supervisors agreed to take a wait-and-see approach before contributing money to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.
One-room school: Supervisors approved a land development waiver for a proposed Hammer Creek Amish School on a farm near Hammer Creek and Brubaker Valley roads. The school will accommodate a maximum of 35 students. Road superintendent Glenn Martin and supervisor Burkholder expressed concern for children walking or riding scooters along Brubaker Valley Road, which experiences heavy traffic and sun glare at certain times of the day. School owners said some students will be driven to school.
Park fees: Fees to rent the Elizabeth Township Park pavilion for nonresidents will increase by $15 to $80. Resident rental fees will remain at $65.
Melinda S. Elmer, Lititz Record Express Correspondent